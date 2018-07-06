We’ve no court papers against Fayemi – APC

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), National leadership has said it does not have any court order against its candidate for the Ekiti State governorship poll, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

The National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, stated this in Abuja, while fielding questions from journalists on the alleged court suit filed against the emergence of Fayemi by a former APC Deputy National Chairman, Engr. Segun Oni.

There were reports that Oni, who came a distant second in the APC governorship primary had gone to court to challenge Fayemi’s emergence.

Reacting to the reports however, the APC national chairman said the party was not aware of any such suit as no court papers were served to the party.

“What is important is that Segun Oni spoke eloquently during the flag-off of the campaign. Segun Oni is a complete gentleman and I have a lot of respect for him.

He spoke and I believe that he spoke from the heart. But in this business, you can hear all sorts of things on the social media. I am here as the National Chairman of the APC and I believe that if someone takes us to court, I would have been served court papers.

“So, let me say that there is no such thing, but however, we know that the opponent can sponsor publications and try to plant confusion. The only hope they have is that we will turn against ourselves.

“However, we are far more sophisticated than that and will not turn against ourselves, we are facing them squarely and this election will be lost and won on merit,” he said.