We’ve no court papers against Fayemi – APC— 6th July 2018
Romanus Ugwu, Abuja
The All Progressives Congress (APC), National leadership has said it does not have any court order against its candidate for the Ekiti State governorship poll, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.
The National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, stated this in Abuja, while fielding questions from journalists on the alleged court suit filed against the emergence of Fayemi by a former APC Deputy National Chairman, Engr. Segun Oni.
There were reports that Oni, who came a distant second in the APC governorship primary had gone to court to challenge Fayemi’s emergence.
Reacting to the reports however, the APC national chairman said the party was not aware of any such suit as no court papers were served to the party.
“What is important is that Segun Oni spoke eloquently during the flag-off of the campaign. Segun Oni is a complete gentleman and I have a lot of respect for him.
He spoke and I believe that he spoke from the heart. But in this business, you can hear all sorts of things on the social media. I am here as the National Chairman of the APC and I believe that if someone takes us to court, I would have been served court papers.
“So, let me say that there is no such thing, but however, we know that the opponent can sponsor publications and try to plant confusion. The only hope they have is that we will turn against ourselves.
“However, we are far more sophisticated than that and will not turn against ourselves, we are facing them squarely and this election will be lost and won on merit,” he said.
The APC chairman further said the election is as good as won, alleging that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), rigged itself to power in 2014 using government’s funds.
“We have a candidate who is not new to governance and he has his track records. We also know that in the last election that brought Fayose to office, how the election was rigged; the money collected from NNPC, the military officers ruthlessly deployed, the young officer that refused to participate in the misuse of the Armed Forces who later made a confession that was played on national television.
“Those manipulative tools will not be used this time and so, the governor will have to learn an art that he was never familiar with. He has to learn how to persuade and convince the electorates. In line with the PDP tradition, they have always spent their energy on controlling structures and producing candidates whether people like them or not.
“This time around, they will have to win and not to rig. I have fought PDP in Edo, just relying on mobilisation and persuasion and we know how to win. We will fall back on those conventions, tools of winning election and because they are not in that group, they cannot start learning new trick. So, Ekiti is as good as won,” he boasted.
On his part, Chairman of the APC campaign committee in Ekiti State, Governor Atiku Bagudu, said, “All party members, from President Muhammadu Buhari to party members in Ekiti have been working hard towards the realisation of this campaign objective. We have come to brief the National Working Committee on our efforts so far.”
He equally dismissed the allegation that Oni filed a suit in court against Fayemi’s candidacy, saying, “Yesterday, we held a meeting of the Ekiti Governorship Campaign Council and Segun Oni was there and participated in the meeting.”
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
We’ll take over from Fayose – ADP6th July 2018
-
APC, R-APC trade words6th July 2018
-
1 Comment
Leave a reply Cancel
Latest
A vote for APC is a vote for herdsmen, killings – Secondus— 6th July 2018
National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has declared that a vote for the All Progressives Congress, APC is a vote for the continuation of the killing of citizens across the country. Prince Secondus said this on Thursday in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state while presenting flag to the PDP gubernatorial candidate…
-
Catch them young: Group take anti-graft war to Kano pupils— 6th July 2018
Desmond Mgboh, Kano It was a breath of beauty to encounter pupils from different primary schools in the metropolitan area of Kano, Kano State, aged 12 and below being exposed to the ills of corruption and the need to live a life of integrity. At Mambiyya House, home of the Late Mallam Aminu Kano and…
-
Crossfire: Zamfara gov, minister at war over security challenges— 6th July 2018
Mohammed Nasir, Gusau Over the last seven years, one of the untidy but reoccurring issues in Zamfara State is the deplorable state of its internal security, which led to deaths and has destroyed property worth billions of naira. To an average Zamfara citizen therefore, security is an uncommon treasure, his prayers being to sleep each…
-
Again, FG blames politicians for killings— 6th July 2018
Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Federal Government has blamed the orgy of killings in the country on the activities corrupt politicians. The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), alleged this, in Abuja, yesterday, and added that the corrupt politicians are in opposition political platforms; in their quest to discredit…
-
Man sets self ablaze, says hardship in Nigeria too much— 6th July 2018
By Christopher Oji A man believed to be in his early 20s Wednesday afternoon, set himself ablaze in the Omole Phase 1 area of Ojodu, Lagos. The man, whose identity has not be confirmed, was said to had armed himself with a gallon of petrol and lighter and started narrating how Nigerians were going through…
-
Entertainment
President Macron coming to Afrika Shrine has vindicated Fela– Femi Kuti— 3rd July 2018
Tosin Ajirire As Afrobeat king, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti is getting ready to host President Emmanuel Macron tonight at the Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos, he has exclusively opened up to The Daily Sun on what he would tell the French leader and the kind of songs he would play. You have the French President, Emmanuel Macron visiting…
South-West Report
‘Prisoners of War’ Unsung heroes of June 12— 5th July 2018
‘How we mobilised Oyo State against Abacha’ Seye Ojo, Ibadan It was joy galore for the victims of the Ibadan May Day riots a.k.a Prisoners of War (PoWs), when the Federal Government honoured Chief MKO Abiola, with the title of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), exclusively reserved for President of Nigeria. Abiola was…
-
Abuja Metro
Uncovered: Abuja’s stinking markets, parks— 4th July 2018
Samuel Bello, Abuja Mrs. Betty Ibi had a heart break last week. It was not about her husband or any of her family members. She had gone to Utako Market, Abuja, with her two expatriate friends to purchase fruits and goat meat. She had wanted to go to the market alone but her friends, desirous…
Oriental News
Imo APC: Okorocha floors coalition, as court nullifies congresses— 6th July 2018
Calls AK47-weilding herdsmen criminals George Onyejiuwa and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has floored the All Progressives Congress (APC) Stakeholders Forum, otherwise known as Imo Coalition, after a Federal High Court sitting in Owerri, yesterday, nullified the recent wards and local government area selection in the State. The presiding judge, Justice Lewis…
-
Features
Plateau bloodbath: Victims still groan in pain— 6th July 2018
Gyang Bere, Jos People from all walks of life and across political and age divide are united in grief as victims and survivors of the Saturday June 23, 2018, herdsmen attack in rural communities of Plateau State continue to groan and bleed in pains at various hospitals in Jos, the state capital. Most of the…
Literary Review
Kufre Ekanem: I intend to build museum of ants— 6th July 2018
Henry Akubuiro The ambience at Ikeja was surreal and the audience was elitist, but not deliberate: they included friends of the author of ‘The Anteaters’, Kufre Ekanem, the guest writer for the June edition of WIN (Writers Interactive Network) monthly reading. He couldn’t but make the rendering infectious to all present. Hosting Ekanem wouldn’t have…
-
Lifeline
Philanthropist boosts education in Anambra with N100m— 5th July 2018
Zika Bobby Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, has commended the Emelia Okika Empowerment Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, for its support for education in the state. The foundation inaugurated a N100 million endowment trust for academic support and skills acquisition for talented poor children across the South East but particularly in Anambra State recently. The event…
Education Review
WAEC releases 2018 May/June result, discloses pass rate— 5th July 2018
West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has released results of West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, Wednesday, in Lagos with 49.98 per cent got five credits in English Language and Mathematics Head of Nigeria Office, Mr Olu Adenipekun, said: “786,016 candidates representing 49.98% obtained credits and above in minimum of five subjects including English Language…
-
TSWeekend
Macron’s visit to Afrika Shrine has vindicated Fela – Femi Kuti— 6th July 2018
Tosin Ajirire Lagos came to a standstill on Tuesday, as Afrobeat king, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, hosted President Emmanuel Macron of France to an epic show at the Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos. In this exclusive interview conducted shortly before the show, the musician opened up on why the French president’s visit has vindicated his dad, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti….
Opinion
Suicide as emotional Bermuda triangle— 6th July 2018
Victor C. Ariole “It is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent, but the one most responsive to change…” – Charles Darwin There seem to be change patterns every human being dreads to face or even recall in their memory so as to avoid suicide thought like being told you…
Columnists
-
Re: Not yet Uhuru with cattle ranches— 6th July 2018
FG goofed The Federal Government has erred by imposing the establishment of cattle ranches in 10 states. The decision, to me, is inimical and undemocratic. It is an economic waste. Those states should reject the imposition, just as Ebonyi State did. Let them establish it in the northern states to avert imminent danger and another…
-
Looting sanctuary of the world— 6th July 2018
Lately, Switzerland took its normally disgraceful international reputation to an irritating level with its self-gloating claim to have completed total refund of whatever the late Nigerian Head of State, General Sani Abacha, might have laundered in Switzerland. It is shameful that a nation (Switzerland that is), which ordinarily should be sanctioned within financial services throughout the…
-
Our youth and vulnerable demographics— 6th July 2018
Every week, I address the youth of our country on this page because they are the leaders of tomorrow, our great hope for the future. I am constrained to inspire young people to prepare to take over and give us the great nation we deserve because our leaders have failed. You know a great nation…
-
Organic restructuring of Nigeria— 6th July 2018
The unity, social cohesion and structural stability of the Nigerian federation are conditions precedent for its economic growth and development. There has to be a Nigerian nation before any form of progress can be achieved. Currently, Nigeria is a country of a collection of micro ethno-geographic nationalities whose localised interests are placed above that of…
-
Nigeria in search of history— 5th July 2018
Newton Jibunoh Sometime last week, as I pondered on the next topic for my column, I was reminded by a member of my desert expedition team that drove with me from Nigeria to London in 2008, Ebun Olatoye, that next month would be the 10th anniversary of that journey and also the 15th anniversary of…
-
Okogie, Adebanjo, 2 of a rare kind— 5th July 2018
Femi Adeoti They have uncanny and uncommon courage. They are extremely strong-willed and have eagle eyes for even the smallest details. They have high appetite for equally high quality. Nothing, in fact, no one can intimidate them. These traits they have demonstrated separately many times over in the past. Trust them, they are not tired…
-
Dilemma of a spokesman— 5th July 2018
Ben Okezie The world over, a spokesperson is one who bears the burden to disseminate and explain the stand of institutions and governments policy to members of the public, especially journalists, who are the bridge between the institution and the public. However, in recent times, persons with unbaked credentials and inadequate knowledge of the profession…
-
Restructuring: Which region holds the joker?— 5th July 2018
Jimanze Ego-Alowes If the South West wanted Nigeria restructured today, in earnest, tomorrow, Nigeria would be restructured. Why Nigeria is not restructured is for a simple reason. The Yoruba have not chosen to so demand, and in earnest. Why do we say so? All politics is in the contestation of power. And nothing showed this…
-
Our own Vidkun Quisling— 5th July 2018
Dave Umahi, the governor of Ebonyi State, reminds me of the historical figure called Vidkun Quisling. Between 1940 and 1945, Norway, the Scandinavian country, faced a certain misfortune. It was ruled by Quisling, a Norwegian military officer and politician, who collaborated with the Nazis during the German occupation of Norway.He nominally headed the government of…
-
Philosophizing religion and Nigerian nation part 1— 4th July 2018
“I want to share my testimony in your column because I am very convinced of the manifestation of the divine power of God via the use of some of your oils. I had total blockage in my business to the extent that to eat became a serious problem. I sold all I had and started…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
It will be act inordinate,calous & selfish ambition for Engr Segun Oni who has also served as the Gov of Ekiti State. To go to Court to challenge the Governorship Candidacy of Dr Fayemi whom he came distant 2nd to. During the APC primary election which produced Dr Fayemig as the Guber Candidate of their Party. he was defeated.My question to this corrupt ex-this,ex-that,politicians in Nigeria.Is, whether they felt indispensible that wtout occuping political offices,that their States of origin or,the Country as a Nation will colapse. After their corrupt & impunitive reign.Which contribut-ed to great extent, the present state of lack of Democratic dividends in the Country & presnt state of abject poverty by 75% of the Nigerian Citizens.In mist of abundant human & Natural resources.!