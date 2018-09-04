We’ve mandate to attract beneficial investments – NIPC chair

Chairman of the governing board of the Nigeria Investment and Promotion Commission (NIPC), Babangida Nguroje, has urged participants at a two-day training course on cassava processing and pepper cultivation to take full advantage of the training.

Nguroje, who was also former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, spoke in Abuja, during the training organised by the Chinese Acadamy of Tropical Agriculture Sciences.

He said the programme would not only make them self sufficient, but, also, make them to key into the determination of the current administration to diversify the economy and create wealth. The event was in collaboration with the Green Agriculture West African Limited company, and featured five youths from Taraba Central and stakeholders in the agricultural sector across the country.

“We, at the Nigerian Investment Promotion commission, especially as the chairman of governing board of the NIPC, have the enormous responsibility, as bestowed by President Muhammadu Buhari, to stabilise the economy, improve growth and development of Nigeria, by attracting beneficial investments that would improve revenue of the government as well as create wealth and jobs,” he said.