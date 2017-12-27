We’ve exhibited genuine leadership since assumption of office –Aregbesola

Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on Monday said his administration has exhibited a genuine, sincere and exemplary leadership in all spheres of life since assumption of office.

He said his administration had fulfilled many of the promises made to the people while seeking election as being manifested in the tremendous achievements recorded in the last seven years.

Governor Aregbesola made the statement while featuring on a live television programme, tagged: ‘Good Morning Nigeria’ broadcast on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

Aregbesola said his administration got to power at a time life was hard for the people of the state, thus compelling the need to develop strategies to cushion the situation and set the state on the path of economic sustainability and prosperity.

He said his government had brought to the doorstep of every household the dividends of democracy.

According to him, “regardless of what anybody might have read about us, we got to power at a time when life was absolutely hard for the people. We knew it was so, therefore we set a standard to developing strategies capable of enabling and enriching lives of our people.

“We first of all started to provide succour to huge number of youths that hitherto had no hope. We set up Osun Youth Empowerment Scheme (OYES) and under the scheme, we brought in volunteers to help their communities in social works such as clearing the drainages, removing refuse, feeding the pupils and directing traffic where such was necessary.

“We engaged through this scheme 40,000 youths and from that, we were able to remove extreme poverty in Osun. It is through this that many programmes such as Osun Elementary School Feeding and Health Programme emerged.

“Thousands of pupils are fed on every school day while the state recruited thousands of young women as food vendors discharging the responsibility of cooking and serving the pupils in all the government elementary schools delicious and salubrious meals.