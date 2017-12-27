The Sun News
Latest
27th December 2017 - Nigeria .ng domains hit 100,973
27th December 2017 - ICT: 2017 in retrospect
27th December 2017 - 53% Nigerians don’t have access to Internet – Huawei
27th December 2017 - Accord Concondiale: The continuous search for Nigeria’s elusive unity (16)
27th December 2017 - We’ve exhibited genuine leadership since assumption of office –Aregbesola
27th December 2017 - Fire guts shops in Ondo on Christmas Day
27th December 2017 - Did the Nigerian Senate make us proud?
27th December 2017 - Nigerians, Christmas and generators
27th December 2017 - Yaya Toure set to make CIV return
27th December 2017 - EPL: Jesus, a fighter –Guardiola
Home / National / We’ve exhibited genuine leadership since assumption of office –Aregbesola

We’ve exhibited genuine leadership since assumption of office –Aregbesola

— 27th December 2017

Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on Monday said his administration has exhibited a genuine, sincere and exemplary leadership in all spheres of life since assumption of office.

He said his administration had fulfilled many of the promises made to the people while seeking election as being manifested in the tremendous achievements recorded in the last seven years.

Governor Aregbesola made the statement while featuring on a live television programme, tagged: ‘Good Morning Nigeria’ broadcast on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

Aregbesola said his administration got to power at a time life was hard for the people of the state, thus compelling the need to develop strategies to cushion the situation and set the state on the path of economic sustainability and prosperity.

He said his government had brought to the doorstep of every household the dividends of democracy.

According to him, “regardless of what anybody might have read about us, we got to power at a time when life was absolutely hard for the people. We knew it was so, therefore we set a standard to developing strategies capable of enabling and enriching lives of our people.

“We first of all started to provide succour to huge number of youths that hitherto had no hope. We set up Osun Youth Empowerment Scheme (OYES) and under the scheme, we brought in volunteers to help their communities in social works such as clearing the drainages, removing refuse, feeding the pupils and directing traffic where such was necessary.

“We engaged through this scheme 40,000 youths and from that, we were able to remove extreme poverty in Osun. It is through this that many programmes such as Osun Elementary School Feeding and Health Programme emerged. 

“Thousands of pupils are fed on every school day while the state recruited thousands of young women as food vendors discharging the responsibility of cooking and serving the pupils in all the government elementary schools delicious and salubrious meals.

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigeria .ng domains hit 100,973

— 27th December 2017

By Olabisi Olaleye The  registered domains in the .ng domain zone of the Nigeria Internet Registration Association has hit 100,973.  According to a report credited to NiRA, managers of the country’s domain names system (DNS), it peaked at November 30, 2017. As such, “hosting domain names locally will curb capital flight and bring greater economic…

  • ICT: 2017 in retrospect

    — 27th December 2017

    By Olabisi Olaleye  [email protected] 08094000013, 08111813040 The information and communication technology (ICT) industry in 2017 was a year of shocking developments and landmark achievements. The year started with the sudden death of the IT amazon, Mrs. Florence Seriki, CEO of Omatek Computers. Major investors of Etisalat suddenly pulled out without warning and the company was…

  • 53% Nigerians don’t have access to Internet – Huawei

    — 27th December 2017

    By Olabisi Olaleye Technology solutions provider, Huawei disclosed recently that 53 per cent of Nigerians are yet to have access to the Internet. Managing director, Huawei Nigeria, Mr. Frank Li, stated this during a media conference organised by the company in Lagos. The event focused on the impact of ICT development on the Nigerian economy….

  • We’ve exhibited genuine leadership since assumption of office –Aregbesola

    — 27th December 2017

    Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on Monday said his administration has exhibited a genuine, sincere and exemplary leadership in all spheres of life since assumption of office. He said his administration had fulfilled many of the promises made to the people while seeking election as being manifested in the tremendous achievements recorded in the…

  • Fire guts shops in Ondo on Christmas Day

    — 27th December 2017

    From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Tragedy struck in Akure, Ondo State capital on Christmas Day as about 20 shops were gutted by fire. Sources said the incident, caused by electric surge, happened when many were celebrating christmas and led to loss of valuables worth millions of naira. It was gathered that the fire incident started from…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share