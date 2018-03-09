We’ve done our best –Buhari

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari said his administration has done well on the three-pronged promises made to Nigerians before the 2015 elections.

Buhari added that he remains undeterred and focused on securing the lives and properties of all Nigerians.

The president Salman of Saudi Arabia, at the Presidential Villa, yesterday, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

The president said Nigerians in the areas affected by Boko Haram insurgency are in the best position to provide correct assessment of the changes that have taken place since he assumed office in 2015.

“From the very time we came, until now, we have been able to do our best and we remain focused on delivering on our promises.”

Buhari told the Saudi Arabian delegation that the priority of his administration has, so far, been on securing the country, buoying the economy and curbing corruption so that Nigerians would start benefitting from the rich, natural and human resources of the country.

The president expressed appreciation to the King Salman Aid and Relief Centre and the Saudi Development Fund for providing relief materials worth $10 million to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North East.

Leader of the delegation, Nasser Bin Mutlaq, said the visit and donation of materials was an extension of the good relations both countries had shared over the years.

“We were directed to offer materials and food for the displaced persons in the North East worth 10 million dollars. We have had a field visit to the places and seen the humanitarian situation ourselves,” he added.