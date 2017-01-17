The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
18th January 2017 - Reps summon Buratai, IGP over Southern Kaduna attacks 
18th January 2017 - The world has failed children –UN
18th January 2017 - I didn’t see Saraki’s transaction documents till now –Witness
18th January 2017 - DSS: We recovered cash, guns in Justice Ademola’s house –Witness
18th January 2017 - Osinbajo in Davos for World Economic Forum
18th January 2017 - NNPC: NNPC moves to tackle cooking gas shortage
18th January 2017 - Road rehabilitation: Ogidi community lauds Obiano, pledges to support his second BID 
18th January 2017 - Urbanisation: Ihiagwa community raises N50m to tackle environmental degradation
18th January 2017 - Igbo-German couple donates borehole to Onitsha church to mark marriage anniversary
18th January 2017 - Spera in Deo junction: Ebonyi’s own Upper Iweka in Onitsha
Home / Cover / National / We’ve big problems in Nigeria- Sultan

We’ve big problems in Nigeria- Sultan

— 17th January 2017

From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Sultan of Sokoto and President, Jama’at Nasril Islam(JNI), Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Tuesday, in Ilorin said that there are too numerous problems confronting the country, admitting that there is palpable tension among Christians and Muslims.

“We have problems in this country. Let’s not deceive ourselves, there is friction between Muslims and non Muslims,” he delcraed.

The  Sultan made the declaration   at the opening of a- two day international conference on “Security And Peaceful Co-existence In Nigeria, holding in Ilorin, Kwara state.

The conference is being organised by Kwara State government through the state’s Arabic Education Board.

The Sarkin Muslim noted that the foundation of our problem is “injustice which leads to bad governance”.

He added that” we have been having problems in Nigeria because of impunity. The small percentage of criminals in our midst should,however, not be used to label all of us.”

The Sultan, however, said” with proper understanding,we can overcome our problems”.

The foremost monarch said such problems shouldn’t have arisen, giving the fact  that over 90 percent of Nigerians are Muslims and Christians and they have a guide.

He said “God did not make a mistake when he created us as Muslims and Christians and made us people of Nigeria”.

The Sultan who decried killing of innocent people in the name of religion, asked religious leaders to stop inciting people against one another through their preaching.

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Segun Adio

3 Comments

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 17th January 2017 at 10:02 pm
    Reply

    Number one priority of Republic Of Biafra is to achieve free education to university level, and Biafran universities etc. is to produce those that creates jobs, so as to achieve zero unemployment in Republic Of Biafra. Diplomacy deadline remain January 20. 2017.

  2. Emmanuel Chukwuma Umeh 18th January 2017 at 3:53 am
    Reply

    Nigeria problem remains a jihadists instigated oppression and suppression, Marginalization of the people of the other faiths and beliefs for political and religious stupidity.
    Nigeria Militariocray of 1999 Constitution speaks of freedom of speech, of worship and associations, and that no religion would be adopted as State or National religion, but what do we see going on today in the same NIGERIA: hypocrisy, political and religious deceits of all sorts!
    Political and many religious leaders would openly say that no religion on earth encourages any killings of innocent people of other religions, as has been politicized in NIGERIA, but would secretly encourage the same killings as a way of promoting their own religion and suppressing the people of other religions, as it keeps happening, especially in the Northern NIGERIA, and we keep hearing politicized and religious hypocrisy songs as usual.
    There is bad foundations of religious and political leadership in today’s NIGERIA, since 1960 till date, which politically and religiously promote all sorts of political and religious Marginalization, especially by the Northern NIGERIA religious and political leaders, who believes that they are born to rule NIGERIA and other Nigerians are born slaves in NIGERIA, and their God-given natural resourceful territories are meant to be conquered by the Northern cabals with religious and political Marginalization!
    This is where the whole problems of NIGERIA, since 1960s Independence till date, has its foundational springs.
    Until the Northern cabals are truly ready to forgo their religious deceits and hypocrisy, that aims to marginalize and suppress other Nigerians of other faiths and beliefs, and allow genuine social justice and equity for all and sundry accross NIGERIANS, in Godliness, public lectures and conferences will remain a mirage in dealing with NIGERIA socio-political problems!

  3. Ezekiel Okeke 18th January 2017 at 5:20 am
    Reply

    We will work with MASSOB, IPOB for peace- Ohanaeze. Because the only thing now that will bring peace, sustainable peace is Republic Of Biafra now in existence. Will bring not only peace but needed sustainable social and economic developments, advancements etc.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Reps summon Buratai, IGP over Southern Kaduna attacks 

— 18th January 2017

From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja  The House of Representatives has summoned the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen Tukur Buratai, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris and the Director-General of the Department of State Security (DSS), Lawal Daura, over recent attacks in the Kaura Federal Constituency of Southern Kaduna.  This was subsequent to the adoption of…

  • The world has failed children –UN

    — 18th January 2017

    The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCR) has said the world has failed in its responsibility to protect children from ongoing violations of their rights, in the face of worsening global crisis. Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights, Kate Gilmore, said this at the opening of the 74th session of the committee on the Rights…

  • I didn’t see Saraki’s transaction documents till now –Witness

    — 18th January 2017

    From Godwin Tsa, Abuja A prosecution witness and staff of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), Nwachukwu Amazu, yesterday, revealed how the Senate President, Bukola Saraki made foreign funds transfer of over $3 million while he was governor of Kwara State. Testifying as a second prosecution witness (PW2) at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Amazu disclosed…

  • DSS: We recovered cash, guns in Justice Ademola’s house –Witness

    — 18th January 2017

    From Godwin Tsa, Abuja An operative of the Department of States Security Service (DSS), Ike Onuoha, yesterday, gave details of how large sums of money, including N54 million, $121,279, 4,400 euros, 80 pounds and 1,010 rupees, were recovered from the house of Justice Adeniyi Ademola during the controversial sting operations. Onuoha, who is the second…

  • Osinbajo in Davos for World Economic Forum

    — 18th January 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja ‎ Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has left Nigeria for Davos, Switzerland, to attend this year’s World Economic Forum. Osinbajo, who is leading the country’s delegation, is accompanied by Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Okey Enelamah, Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh and Minister for Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu as…

loading...

Archive

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351