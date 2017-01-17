We’ve big problems in Nigeria- Sultan
— 17th January 2017
From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin
Sultan of Sokoto and President, Jama’at Nasril Islam(JNI), Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Tuesday, in Ilorin said that there are too numerous problems confronting the country, admitting that there is palpable tension among Christians and Muslims.
“We have problems in this country. Let’s not deceive ourselves, there is friction between Muslims and non Muslims,” he delcraed.
The Sultan made the declaration at the opening of a- two day international conference on “Security And Peaceful Co-existence In Nigeria, holding in Ilorin, Kwara state.
The conference is being organised by Kwara State government through the state’s Arabic Education Board.
The Sarkin Muslim noted that the foundation of our problem is “injustice which leads to bad governance”.
He added that” we have been having problems in Nigeria because of impunity. The small percentage of criminals in our midst should,however, not be used to label all of us.”
The Sultan, however, said” with proper understanding,we can overcome our problems”.
The foremost monarch said such problems shouldn’t have arisen, giving the fact that over 90 percent of Nigerians are Muslims and Christians and they have a guide.
He said “God did not make a mistake when he created us as Muslims and Christians and made us people of Nigeria”.
The Sultan who decried killing of innocent people in the name of religion, asked religious leaders to stop inciting people against one another through their preaching.
