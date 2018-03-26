The Sun News
Weststar boosts fire safety with Mercedes Artego 1725

Weststar boosts fire safety with Mercedes Artego 1725

26th March 2018

In fulfillment of the pledge it made last year to provide the commercial segment of the Nigerian market with sundry utility vehicles, including those built for fire-fighting operations, Weststar Associates Limited has unveiled the Artego 1725.

Weststar, which is the authorised general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Nigeria, confirmed recently through its commercial vehicles department, that the new Artego 1725 was unveiled to boost fire safety in Nigeria, explaining that the product was equipped to perform the function efficiently.

Featuring autonomous respirators built into the seat backrests, the vehicle comes with a double cabin laid-out for six people – driver plus one person in front and four people behind.

The pump compartment is mounted between the cabin and the water tank made of aluminum profiles and coated with smooth aluminum with its pump access door on the right side and with roller blind-type door located on the left of the driver’s side.

The structure and firefighting equipment are in accordance with MBR 14096 – for firefighting vehicles, setting the minimum conditions required for the design, construction and performance of the vehicle.

Two tanks are within the inner compartment, one for water and another for LGE {liquefied foam generator}, with capacity respectively of 5000 litres of water and 500 litres LGE, fitted with internal longitudinal and transverse deflectors according to standards boost flexibility when driving in rough terrain.

The Atego 1725 firefighting truck is the perfect match for organisations striving to achieve total quality in fire protection solutions as it is equipped with a strong and robust 6.4 liter inline, 6 cylinder Mercedes-Benz engine that produces 245hp ensuring excellent performance, complies with Euro 3 emission standards ensuring a low level emission of pollutants and low fuel consumption.

Extremely hazardous fires require top-level skills and innovative agents. Twin-agent fire suppression systems provide proven technology to fight large flammable liquid and gas fires. This main capabilitydistinguishes the Atego 1725 fire truck from others in its category – combining dry chemical agents for rapid flame knock down and Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) for securing the fire area. Available with Class BC dry chemicals (Purple K or sodium bicarbonate) and your choice of 3 percent or 6 percent AFFF concentrate.

Commenting on the introduction of the fire vehicle, the Managing Director/CEO of Weststar, Mr. Mirko Plath, described it as a genuine all-rounder with extensive equipment and technical payload to match specific needs and situations.

