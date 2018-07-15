– The Sun News
ANDERSON

West Ham lands £40m Anderson 

— 15th July 2018

West Ham United have confirmed the signing of Lazio attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson for a club-record fee of approximately £40 million.
The Brazilian completed a medical on Friday and subsequently put pen to paper on a four-year contract at London Stadium until 2022.
Anderson becomes the second new signing of the weekend for Manuel Pellegrini’s West Ham, who announced the arrival of Paraguay defender Fabian Balbuena on Saturday with Winston Reid set to be sidelined for three months.
Andriy Yarmolenko and Jack Wilshere were both recruited last week, while Lukasz Fabianski and Ryan Fredericks have also joined.
The Hammers had already set a new transfer record this summer with a £22m deal for Issa Diop. They have also seen an £18m offer for experienced centre back Marcelo rebuffed by Lyon and remain interested in the likes of Alfie Mawson and Yerry Mina.
‘I feel really happy and fulfilled to join West Ham United,’ Anderson told the club’s official website. ‘West Ham is a club with a lot of tradition, lots of great players have played here, like Bobby Moore, Carlos Tevez and (Paolo) Di Canio.
‘They were great players and idols here, and I’m aiming big, who knows, maybe I could hit their heights and be a legend here too. I’m really happy to be here. It’s a dream come true.
‘I want to thank the owner, David Sullivan, because he made a big effort to bring me here. I know how difficult it was, so I have to thank him a lot, and I hope I can repay his faith in me on the pitch with goals and winning games.’

Segun Adio

Share