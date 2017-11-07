West Ham appoint David Moyes manager

David Moyes has been confirmed as the new manager of West Ham, on Tuesday, to shake up a dressing room that senior figures at the club felt was not being driven hard enough by Slaven Bilic.

Bilic’s tenure ended in a meeting with David Sullivan on Monday morning and the club moved immediately to secure the services of Moyes, who flew in from Qatar on Monday morning for talks in London.

Moyes, 54, is set to sign a two-and-a-half year contract that will include a break clause at the end of this season if the Scot fails to make an impact.

His arrival will certainly lift the intensity of training and for good measure he has turned to Stuart Pearce, a former West Ham player he hopes he can persuade to join his coaching staff.

Alan Irvine is also expected to team up again with the former Everton and Manchester United boss, while Chris Woods was the one member of the Bilic backroom team to survive the axe. Moyes had Woods as his goalkeeping coach at Everton and United.

Sportsmail understands Moyes’ deal is heavily weighted towards a £2million bonus for keeping the club in the Premier League after Saturday’s crushing 4-1 defeat by Liverpool saw them slip into the bottom three.