The Sun News
Latest
7th November 2017 - West Ham appoint David Moyes manager
7th November 2017 - Saudi crown prince accuses Iran of ‘aggression’
7th November 2017 - BREAKING: 2 explosions rattle Maiduguri again
7th November 2017 - Boko Haram insurgents attack Gulak
7th November 2017 - Presidency lauds UN’s prediction on 2019 elections
7th November 2017 - Legislature, Executive not rivals but partners in progress – Dogara
7th November 2017 - Anambra polls: APGA alleges interception of voting materials
7th November 2017 - Minister updates Buhari on NDDC, ongoing projects, others
7th November 2017 - 135 dead, 1,118 injured in 244 road crashes in Bauchi
7th November 2017 - Fire destroys TV station in Lagos
Home / Sports / West Ham appoint David Moyes manager

West Ham appoint David Moyes manager

— 7th November 2017

David Moyes has been confirmed as the new manager of West Ham, on Tuesday, to shake up a dressing room that senior figures at the club felt was not being driven hard enough by Slaven Bilic.

Bilic’s tenure ended in a meeting with David Sullivan on Monday morning and the club moved immediately to secure the services of Moyes, who flew in from Qatar on Monday morning for talks in London.

Moyes, 54, is set to sign a two-and-a-half year contract that will include a break clause at the end of this season if the Scot fails to make an impact.

His arrival will certainly lift the intensity of training and for good measure he has turned to Stuart Pearce, a former West Ham player he hopes he can persuade to join his coaching staff. 

Alan Irvine is also expected to team up again with the former Everton and Manchester United boss, while Chris Woods was the one member of the Bilic backroom team to survive the axe. Moyes had Woods as his goalkeeping coach at Everton and United.

Sportsmail understands Moyes’ deal is heavily weighted towards a £2million bonus for keeping the club in the Premier League after Saturday’s crushing 4-1 defeat by Liverpool saw them slip into the bottom three. 

Post Views: 39
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BREAKING: 2 explosions rattle Maiduguri again

— 7th November 2017

  From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Two explosions have been.moments ago heard in some parts of Maiduguri, Borno capital. The first occurred at about 8.30am followed by another at about 8.45am. The explosions came a week after two suicide bombers were intercepted by security personnel while attempting to enter the city to detonate explosives strapped to…

  • Boko Haram insurgents attack Gulak

    — 7th November 2017

    Reports say that suspected Boko Haram sect members have engaged the Nigerian army in Gulak town, the Headquarters of Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa. The insurgents were said to have attacked the town on Monday evening. Alhaji Yusuf Muhammed, the Madagali LGA Council Chairman, confirmed in Yola that Gulak town was under heavy attack….

  • Presidency lauds UN’s prediction on 2019 elections

    — 7th November 2017

    The Presidency says the UN prediction that Nigeria’s 2019 elections will be credible and violence-free is yet another indication of the world’s confidence in the country’s current administration. Malam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, said this at a news conference in Abuja on Monday, after a UN official,…

  • Legislature, Executive not rivals but partners in progress – Dogara

    — 7th November 2017

    The Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, has said that contrary to beliefs in some quarters, the Legislature and the Executive were not rivals but partners in progress. Dogara said this when he received in audience the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, in his office on Monday…

  • Anambra polls: APGA alleges interception of voting materials

    — 7th November 2017

    National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Oye, has claimed that two lorry loads of sensitive materials for Anambra Nov.18 governorship poll were intercepted on Monday in Awka. Oye made the claim during a news conference he addressed in his country home in Amawbia near Awka on Monday. He said that…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share