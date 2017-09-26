We’re proud of Wike’s developmental strides – PDP 

The Sun News
From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State has expressed satisfaction with Governor Nyesom Wike’s performance since he assumed office on May 29,  2015  describing him as God-sent.

The party also expressed optimism that the people of Rivers State  would experience more infrastructural developments in years to come,  if Wike continues to pilot the affairs of the State.

Publicity Secretary of the party in the state,  Samuel Nwanosike,  stated this, while officially receiving over 100 supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), that defected to  PDP in Omerelu,  Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

Nwanosike noted that Governor Wike had shown good leadership traits,  ensuring that the 23 Local Government Areas of the state felt the impact of good governance.

He pointed out that Governor Wike’s administration has recorded more developmental projects in less than three years with meagre resources than his predecessor who had more resources at his disposal.

The PDP Publicity Secretary said, “We (PDP) are proud of the State governor because he has proved his worth as a good and visionary leader.  He is ready to carry Rivers people along.  God gave us a good leader,  Nyesom Wike,  who knows what good governance means to the people.

“The assurance I am giving you today, is that Governor Nyesom Wike will not abandon Omerelu community and Rivers people in general, in his distribution of dividends of good governance.  You will use this internal road to know whether the governor is Mr. Project or not. He has said that he would do it, and I know he will surely work the road.

“There were three things the Governor of Rivers State promised you (Omerelu community) during his electioneering campaign.  He said he would give you internal road;   that he would renovate your Secondary School and he would make your son, the Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University.

“Out of the three promises the governor made before the election, he has fulfilled one.  He appointed and made your son the substantive Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University. I think it is worthy to commend the governor for the gesture. As I said earlier,  the governor will surely fulfil the remaining promises.

“It is sad to noted that one of your sons served as a commissioner for eight years in the last administration, without anything to show for it.  This is his village.  He could not attract even a project to develop and impact positively on his people.

“But, with the recent appointment of your son as Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University,  you can testify to the impact of that appointment on Omerelu youths”,  Nwanosike enumerated.

The PDP spokesman,  however,  assured the community that he (Nwanosike) would personally oversee the construction of their market before May 29,  next year.

Meanwhile,  leader of the APC decampees,  Clement Amadi,  in his remarks, said they had realised their mistakes and decided to abandon the party for good.

He regretted that APC never fulfilled the promises it made,  assuring that they would contribute to the success of PDP in  Ikwerre Local Government Area and the state at large.

“I have decided to be in PDP and God has destined it to be so.  I am assuring PDP that I shall not be found wanting in any form.  I will contribute to the success of the party in the 2019 general elections”,  Amadi promised.

