We’re processing Rohr’s work permit –NFF

From ROMANUS UGWU, Abuja

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has revealed that the federation has started the process of securing work permit for the new Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, attributing the delay to the initiation of the process from his country, Germany.

Certain persons raised the alarm of the illegality of the German tactician taking charge of the Super Eagles’ Nations Cup qualifier against Tanzania at the Nest of Champions in Akwa-Abiom, warning that since that cannot happen in his country the football federation got it wrong allowing such in the country.

However, reacting to the claim, the General Secretary of the federation, Mohammed Sanusi, said though the other foreign coaches that had handled the Super Eagles previously had no work permit but only visa, the federation had gone a step further to secure work permit for Rohr.

Urging soccer-loving Nigerians not to allow the distraction divert their prayers towards ensuring that Nigeria picks the sole ticket in the FIFA World Cup group B, the federation’s chief scribe clarified that the process had already started from Germany, stressing that he, however, had valid visa.

His words: “It is on record that every other foreign coach that handled the Super Eagles never did so with work permit, but only visa. Rohr has a valid visa but the federation has gone extra miles to ensure that we secure work permit for Rohr.

“We should however understand that securing work permit is not an easy task. It involves a long process and that is why it delayed till now. Let me inform you that the process has started.

“But we want to inform the public that securing the work permit is not the type we can give time because it takes time. His country, Germany will initiate the process, which had been done. We however have no iota of doubt that he will soon secure it. We should not make it a serious issue,” he appealed.