Super Eagles-Gernot Rohr

We’re processing Rohr’s work permit –NFF

— 14th September 2016

From ROMANUS UGWU, Abuja

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has revealed that the federation has started the process of securing work permit for the new Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, attributing the delay to the initiation of the process from his country, Germany.
Certain persons raised the alarm of the illegality of the German tactician taking charge of the Super Eagles’ Nations Cup qualifier against Tanzania at the Nest of Champions in Akwa-Abiom, warning that since that cannot happen in his country the football federation got it wrong allowing such in the country.
However, reacting to the claim, the General Secretary of the federation, Mohammed Sanusi, said though the other foreign coaches that had handled the Super Eagles previously had no work permit but only visa, the federation had gone a step further to secure work permit for Rohr.
Urging soccer-loving Nigerians not to allow the distraction divert their prayers towards ensuring that Nigeria picks the sole ticket in the FIFA World Cup group B, the federation’s chief scribe clarified that the process had already started from Germany, stressing that he, however, had valid visa.
His words: “It is on record that every other foreign coach that handled the Super Eagles never did so with work permit, but only visa. Rohr has a valid visa but the federation has gone extra miles to ensure that we secure work permit for Rohr.
“We should however understand that securing work permit is not an easy task. It involves a long process and that is why it delayed till now. Let me inform you that the process has started.
“But we want to inform the public that securing the work permit is not the type we can give time because it takes time. His country, Germany will initiate the process, which had been done. We however have no iota of doubt that he will soon secure it. We should not make it a serious issue,” he appealed.

Latest

Property

How NMRC can reduce Nigeria’s housing deficit

— 14th September 2016

Stories by Maduka Nweke Tackling housing deficit in Nigeria remained a daunting task successive governments had not been able to overcome. Although much lip service has been paid to the problem, not much has been done as the deficit increases by two million year on year. This is also true that as nothing tangible has…

  • NLC_logo-150x150_0-480x330

    Recession: 19,000 public sector jobs lost in 6 months

    — 14th September 2016

    No fewer than 18,919 Nigerians lost their jobs in the  nation’s public sector between October 2015 and March 2016, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said. Although about 5,867 new public sector jobs were generated between October and December 2015, the bureau said about 10,155 jobs were lost during the period in the public sector…

  • electricity-comparison

    KEDCO laments loss of N108m assets to vandals

    — 14th September 2016

    From Desmond Mgboh, Kano Kano Electricity Distribution Company Plc (KEDCO), Thursday, lamented that it had lost valuable operational materials worth N108,831,550 to vandals in its franchise area in the last six weeks. KEDCO’s Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Mr. David Omoloye, disclosed that the materials included 46.5 drums of transformer oil, 2,130 aluminium conductors (150mm2), 4,500…

  • naccima-logo

    NACCIMA urges FG to reconsider forex disbursement directive

    — 14th September 2016

    By Bimbola Oyesola The National Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has charged the Federal Government to reconsider its policy of disbursing 60 per cent of foreign exchange collected by the operators of the International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) to the manufacturing and agricultural sectors. The association, which described the actions of…

  • stock-vector--biofuel-life-cycle-biomass-ethanol-from-corn-sugarcane-wood-diagram-illustration-392427910

    How tek firms can cut cost with biofuels

    — 14th September 2016

    By Olabisi Olaleye Against the backdrop of unstable prices induced by artificial scarcity of petroleum products in the country, telecommunication service providers have been advised to look inwards to leverage biofuels to reduce their operational cost. Using biofuels, according to industry watchers, would not only lead to lower spending but will further push up the…

  • buhari-angry-cry

    If Buhari fails, we’ve all failed –Alao

    — 14th September 2016

    By Ayo Alonge Supreme Head of Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, Dr. Solomon Alao has said if President Muhammadu Buhari is to succeed with his economic reforms, the support of Nigerians are needed. Alao, who is fondly called Baba Aladura, called on Nigerians to unite and pray for Buhari’s success. The prophet made…

  • Ize

    Edo Guber Watch: My husband not in politics for personal gains -Mrs Ize-Iyamu

    — 14th September 2016

    Stories By Tony Osauzo The vision and mission of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu in politics is not for personal gains but for the welfare of the people. Making the remarks in Benin at Christ Embassy Church, wife of the PDP candidate, Dr. (Mrs) Osagie Ize-Iyamu urged eligible voters to remain…

  • Uno

    Middle Belt alienated from Buhari’s govt –Unongo

    — 14th September 2016

    •I warned him on activities of Fulani herdsmen From Jacob Edi, Abuja Statesman and Second Republic Minister of Steel, Paul Unongo believes that the present administration headed by President Muhammadu Buhari should as a matter of urgency convoke a national conference. The octogenarian who said he has played active roles in Nigeria’s political development since…

  • godwin-obaseki

    Edo guber poll: Trust me with your votes –Obaseki

    — 14th September 2016

    Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Godwin Obaseki has told electorates in the state to trust him with their votes. He said the September 28 election in the state would be the beginning of an economic revolution with more wealth creation capacities and better opportunities for all Edo people than ever experienced before. Speaking at…

  • Military-in-the-Niger-Delta

    Rescuing Chibok girls high on military’s agenda, says commander

    — 14th September 2016

    • Says over 20,000 rescued from Boko Haram The theatre commander of Operations Lafiya Dole, Major General Lucky Irabor has declared that rescuing the Chibok girls and other Nigerians held captive by the Boko Haram remains critical in the operational objectives of the military. He stated this during a visit to Yola to assess and…

