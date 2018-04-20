The Sun News
Latest
20th April 2018 - I never said all youths’re lazy –Buhari
20th April 2018 - … We’re not, youths reply president
20th April 2018 - Death sentence: Rev. King’s fate to be determined soon – Lagos AG
19th April 2018 - Osinbajo challenges youths to brace up for political leadership
19th April 2018 - EIB, AfDB to support agriculture, business in Nigeria with $70 million
19th April 2018 - Kwara warring communities of Offa and Erin-Ile bury the hatchet
19th April 2018 - Edo: Truck and cab in head-on collision, 1 dead in accident
19th April 2018 - Herdsmen/Farmer clashes: 257 killed since January, says FG
19th April 2018 - Ekiti: Appeal Court freezes Governor Fayose’s accounts
19th April 2018 - Update your data now or be delisted, Army warns personnel
Home / Cover / National / I never said all youths’re lazy –Buhari
Buhari

I never said all youths’re lazy –Buhari

— 20th April 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari has denied deriding Nigerian youths during a question and answer session at the Commonwealth Business Forum in London, the United Kingdom, on Wednesday.

The president had earlier gave a keynote address on Making Business Easier Between Commonwealth Countries.

Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, yesterday, recalled that Buhari had cause to talk about some Nigerian youths, and he said: “We have a very young population; our population is estimated conservatively to be 180 million. More than 60 per cent of the population is below the age of 30. A lot of them have not been to school and they are claiming that Nigeria has been an oil producing country, therefore they should sit and do nothing and get housing, healthcare and education free.”

He continues: “Typical of their stock in trade, manipulators and twisters of statements of Mr. President, who lie in wait to make mischief, interpreted the comment to mean that president Buhari had taken all Nigerian youths to the cleaners.

“But elementary English recognises a wide gulf between “a lot of” and the word “all.” How can “a lot of them,” suddenly transmogrify to mean “all of them?” Mischievous and unconscionable!

“There is no way president Buhari, father of the Nigerian nation, in every sense of the word, who equally has biological children of his own in the youths age bracket, pass a vote of no confidence in all youths.

“It can only exist in the imagination of those who play what the president has described as ‘irresponsible politics’ with everything.

“President Buhari has always applauded and celebrated Nigerian youths who excel in different areas of endeavour, from sports, to academia, and other realms. And, he will continue to do so because he values the youths, and knows that they are the fulcrum on which the future of the country rests.

“Indeed, every country has its share of idle population, and it is the bounden duty of government at all levels, to create an enabling environment for them to actualize their potentials. That is what president Buhari is committed to doing.”

The focal areas of the administration, according to the president, include securing the country, reviving the economy, and fighting corruption, which are actually intended to give youths a future and a hope.

“This much was emphasized in an April 5, 2018 comment by president Buhari, while receiving Letter of Credence from the Head of Delegation of the European Union to Nigeria, when he said: “Our insistence on probity is to encourage people to be accountable, and accept honesty as a lifestyle so as to secure the future of our youths.”

The President also said more than 60 percent of Nigerians fall into the age category of youths and deserve to inherit a stable and prosperous country that they can be proud of, adding that the government will work assiduously to prevent waste and the depletion of resources by corrupt Nigerians.

“It is futile for mischief makers to lie in wait, and take a minor part of the words of the President, and turn it into negative commentary, peradventure they could  diminish the profile of the President. Nigerians across all walks of life know who is serving them faithfully and truly, and they will always reciprocate such fidelity as occasions demand.”

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari

I never said all youths’re lazy –Buhari

— 20th April 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari has denied deriding Nigerian youths during a question and answer session at the Commonwealth Business Forum in London, the United Kingdom, on Wednesday. The president had earlier gave a keynote address on Making Business Easier Between Commonwealth Countries. Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, yesterday, recalled…

  • president

    … We’re not, youths reply president

    — 20th April 2018

    … Ex-VP, Atiku, Fayose also react Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti; Noah Ebije, Kaduna President  Some Nigerian youths have replied President Muhammadu Buhari; that they are not lazy, contrary to his Wednesday comments that they “do nothing” and want everything for “free” because the country has oil. Buhari, who earlier declared he would seek re-election in…

  • sentence

    Death sentence: Rev. King’s fate to be determined soon – Lagos AG

    — 20th April 2018

    … ‘Evans’ll not escape justice’ Moshood Adebayo Lagos State government has said that the fate of the general overseer of the  Christian Praying Assembly, Chukwuemeka Ezeugu, better known as Rev. King, who is currently on death row, would be determined soon. Ezeugu has been awaiting the hangman’s noose since his conviction was okayed by the…

  • Osinbajo Youth LEADERSHIP

    Osinbajo challenges youths to brace up for political leadership

    — 19th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday challenged Nigerian youths to brace up for assuming political leadership of the country in the years ahead. According to him, Nigerian youths must be be ready for the political offices they intend to occupy, pointing out that leadership positions are not automatic. He gave the charge when…

  • World Bank Spring Meetings 2018 EIB financing Nigeria

    EIB, AfDB to support agriculture, business in Nigeria with $70 million

    — 19th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Washington DC The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the African Development Bank (AfDB) have agreed to support the creation of the new Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) to strengthen lending for business and agriculture investment in the country to the tune of $70 million. This was contained in a statement made available to…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share