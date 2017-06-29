The Sun News
We’re not owed any salary – Ebonyi NULGE

— 29th June 2017

…Government already cleared backlog arrears of past administration, says Commissioner

From: Emmanuel Uzor, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has denied being owed any salary arrears by the state government, even as the union commended the state government for clearing backlog of salaries owed them by the past administration.

NULGE President in the state, Mr. Leonard Nkah, in a press conference, in Abakaliki, on Thursday, described the statement credited to their National President, Ibrahim Khaleel as unfounded and a possible error from the printers.

Mr. Nkah said he enjoys good relationship with the national leadership of the union and disclosed that he reached out to the National

President over the matter who also confirmed that it was an error to have mentioned Ebonyi state government among the states owing workers

at the third tiers of the government salaries.

“When I read it on the newspapers, I made effort to reach our National President, a man I know very well to be an honest man and he confirmed

that it was printer’s devil. We the members of NULGE are not being owed any salary. In fact, we receive our salaries earlier than any

other staff in the state so; the report was full of error and should be disregarded”

He further commended the state government for being at the forefront for the welfare of workers at the local government areas, adding that

they have benefited from the13th month salary policy of the state government.

In his reaction, the State Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters and Rural Development, Chief Samuel Okoronkwo

expressed shock over the statement credited to NULGE boss and disclosed that the present administration went as far as clearing all

backlog of arrears of salaries owed workers at the local government level by the past administration.

He attributed the delay in the payment of June salary to the public holidays which he said retarded the movement of workers, saying “if

not for public holidays, workers at the local government would have received their salaries last week, but ask any of them today, they

have all been paid their June salaries.

In her part, the Chairman, Ebonyi State Local Government Service Commission, Mrs. Juliana Nwankwo described the allegation as unfounded

and called on the general public to disregard it as Ebonyi state government is not indebted to local government workers.

We're not owed any salary – Ebonyi NULGE

