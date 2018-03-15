We’re not on Lagos environmental law list, says sanitation firm

Visionscape Sanitations Solutions has refuted claims that its name is included in the revised environmental laws of Lagos State. An online medium had quoted a politician claiming that Visionscape was included in the environmental laws.

But the company debunked the claim: “Visionscape Sanitations Solutions has learnt of the false report circulating in the media regarding the inclusion of its name/parent company’s name in the recently ratified Environmental Law of Lagos State. The statement is false.

“While Visionscape chooses not to engage routinely in reference to defamatory statements, the company has deemed it necessary to state unequivocally that neither Visionscape Group nor any of its subsidiaries have ever been written into or named in the laws of Lagos State or any other states in Nigeria. To allude to this implicitly or explicitly is calculating and mischievous and divisive.”

However, the politician in his twitter handle, @DemolaRewaju, the politician said: “Apparently, the information I passed in this interview wasn’t accurate. Visionscape isn’t specifically in the environmental law, which I am yet to receive but I’m assured by trusted sources that the information is incorrect. Apologies to those who follow me, the error is regretted.”