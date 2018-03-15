The Sun News
Latest
15th March 2018 - We’re not on Lagos environmental law list, says sanitation firm
15th March 2018 - ‘How to encourage teaching of Mathematics in Nigeria’
15th March 2018 - Ogun community threatens to dump IBEDC over crazy bills, poor service
14th March 2018 - Rohr: We won’t allow Messi distract us
14th March 2018 - Super Eagles, Argentina World Cup Group D match sold out
14th March 2018 - NNL boss excited over Samson Siasia Stadium turf
14th March 2018 - CCC: Al Ittihad charters flight for Akwa United clash
14th March 2018 - NBB of C, Monarch Promotions line up WBU fights for April 7
14th March 2018 - Kane out until April with ligament damage
14th March 2018 - Federer: I want to play Nadal
Home / South-west Magazine / We’re not on Lagos environmental law list, says sanitation firm

We’re not on Lagos environmental law list, says sanitation firm

— 15th March 2018

Visionscape Sanitations Solutions has refuted claims that its name is included in the revised environmental laws of Lagos State. An online medium had quoted a politician claiming that Visionscape was included in the environmental laws.

But the company debunked the claim: “Visionscape Sanitations Solutions has learnt of the false report circulating in the media regarding the inclusion of its name/parent company’s name in the recently ratified Environmental Law of Lagos State. The statement is false.

“While Visionscape chooses not to engage routinely in reference to defamatory statements, the company has deemed it necessary to state unequivocally that neither Visionscape Group nor any of its subsidiaries have ever been written into or named in the laws of Lagos State or any other states in Nigeria. To allude to this implicitly or explicitly is calculating and mischievous and divisive.”

However, the politician in his twitter handle, @DemolaRewaju, the politician said: “Apparently, the information I passed in this interview wasn’t accurate. Visionscape isn’t specifically in the environmental law, which I am yet to receive but I’m assured by trusted sources that the information is incorrect. Apologies to those who follow me, the error is regretted.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Rohr: We won’t allow Messi distract us

— 14th March 2018

BUNMI OGUNYALE Super Eagles’ manager, Gernot Rohr has boasted that there are no special plans to man-mark Lionel Messi in their final group game against Argentina in Russia. The Franco-German gaffer maintained in an interview with South African based football magazine, Soccer Laduma that other methods would be employed to stop the Argentine as man-marking…

  • Bayelsa commissioner bemoans involvement of pupils in cultism

    — 14th March 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa. Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, has lamented the involvement of primary school pupils in cultism. Iworiso-Markson has, therefore, appealed to the Church to help the state government to rejuvenate the decaying social and moral values, particularly among the youths. According to him, the call became necessary because…

  • Herdsmen ambush, kill 2 brothers in Guma

    — 14th March 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Less than 48 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari visited Benue State, suspected Fulani herdsmen again struck and killed two brothers, Aondowase Guma  and Ahanbee Guma in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State. Daily Sun gathered that the victims were returning from Yelwata market on a motorcycle around 8:00pm when they ran…

  • IGP disobedience: Buhari losing control of security chiefs, says PDP

    — 14th March 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),  has said the disobedience of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to relocate to Benue State, as ordered  by President Muhammadu Buhari, shows that the president is losing control of his security chiefs, even as the Chief Security Officer…

  • APGA’ll take over S’ East in 2019 – Maku

    — 14th March 2018

    Okwe Obi National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Labaran Maku, on Wednesday, declared that the party would take over the south Eastern states come 2019, following the overwhelming vote the party got in the last Anambra gubernatorial election and the developmental stride Governor Willie Obiano which has attracted foreign investors to the…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share