We’re not investigating Gov. Amosun – EFCC

— 18th October 2017

From: James Ojo, Abuja.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission( EFCC) said, on Wednesday night, that it was not investigating Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State.

Spokesman of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, in a four paragraph statement, denied the commissiobn’s operatives invaded a Lagos home of Governor Amosun.

“The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has been drawn to reports in the social media purporting that the Commission recently stormed the basement of the Ikeja, Lagos residence of Senator Ibikunle Amosun, governor of Ogun State, where cash in local and foreign currencies are said to have been stashed in a vault.

The statementcread: “The report quoting ghost sources in the Commission further alleged that the Commission had been on the trail of the governor for two weeks before the purported raid.

“It is important to state that there is no truth in the report. Governor Amosun was neither under surveillance nor was any of his residence raided by operatives of the EFCC.

“Consequently, members of the public are enjoined to disregard the false report,” Mr Uwujaren said.

The 1999 constitution as amended gave cover to the President, Vice President, State governors and their deputies from prosecution, but can only be investigated by the letters of Section 308.

But the commission confirmed the arrest of Federal Pay Officer, in Uyo, Akqa Ibom State, for alleged tax fraud.

Operatives of the anti-graft agency had stormed the Federal Pay Office in Uyo and effected the arrest of the Federal Pay Officer, Mr. Shiftanure E. John, for abuse of office and failure to remit N1.8 million to the Board of Internal Revenue Service (BIRS), in Akwa Ibom State.

Preliminary investigation revealed entries in the agency’s cashbook evidence of payments made to the Federal Pay Office FPO, but were not reflected in the banks reconciliation statement because they were not remitted to the appropriate bodies and banks/sub-treasury by the Federal Pay Officer, as stipulated in the financial regulations.

Others also being interrogated for their alleged involvement in the diversion of the said sum include the Deputy Pay Officer, Mrs. Obot A. Lucy, and the Cashier, Mrs. Ekanem Imabong.

