We’re investing heavily in Keshi’s family, says government

(By Paul Osuyi – ASABA)

The Federal Government has said that the children of the late former Super Eagles captain and coach Stephen Keshi will be heavy invested in.

Minister of Sports Solomon Dalung, who disclosed this in Asaba yesterday, said government has not forgotten about the late Eagles handler who won the African Cup of Nations in 1994 as captain, and 2013 as coach.

Dalung told newsmen after a courtesy call on Governor Ifeany Okowa that due to a paucity of funds during Keshi’s final burial ceremonies, the Federal Government delegated its big brother role to the Delta State Government.

“When we are able to get funds approved for us we could be investing on the children and the family because the man has gone and left a very great family.

“Whatever the federal government approves would be elaborately invested on the children so that it can sustain them instead of going to organize a burial for people to come and eat and drink. That was the wisdom in which we engaged the state government,” he said.

Dalung said he was in Asaba to solicit the support of the state government for the National Youth Games which comes up on September 22.