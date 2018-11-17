TONY JOHN, PORT HARCOURT

THE United Nations said they are committed to ensuring the credibility of 2019 general elections. The United Nations special representative of the Secretary General for West Africa and the Sahel, Mohamed Ibn Chambas disclosed this yesterday.

Speaking after a meeting with Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Chambers added that the international community also craves peaceful polls in the country.

He said: “The United Nations and the International Community are very interested in the 2019 elections. We want to see how the elections can be peaceful. We are working closely with the Federal Government, with the states and national institutions, which are charged with the conduct of elections to ensure a credible process”.

He stated that the purpose of the engagements was to ensure that stake- holders contribute to the development of a credible electoral process.

“At the end of the day, we will be able to have credible and peaceful elections, which will enable Nigeria to play her role as a leader in West Africa and Africa.