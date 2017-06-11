We’re empowering our people with infrastructural development  –Wike

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has stated that his administration was pursuing massive infrastructural development across the state aimed a t providing the required framework for the economic empowerment of the people.

Speaking yesterday during the inspection of projects in Port Harcourt, Obio/Akpor and Eleme Local Government Areas of the state, Wike said his administration was duty bound to deliver on quality projects that would improve the lives of the people.

“It is our duty to provide good life for our people and we are doing it,” he said.

The projects inspected by the Governor included the National Industrial Court, Trans-Amadi-Elelenwo road, Woji-Akpajo bridge and road, dualisation of Elelenwo-Akpajo road, Ogbunabali internal roads, reconstruction of Court of Appeal and the construction of the Chief of Army Staff Guest House.

He said the reconstruction of Ogbunabali internal roads was done to give the people of the area a sense of belonging, saying they had played host to the Government House, Port Harcourt, for years.

“To God be the glory; we have completed the reconstruction of Ogbunabali internal roads and they will be commissioned soon. I am strengthened by the celebrations that greeted my visit to Ogbunabali today on account of the roads,” Wike said.

On the Garrison Trans-Amadi-Elelenwo-Slaughter road, Wike said the road, which would be completed in November this year, would ease traffic on Aba road and improve the ease of doing business at the industrial hub of Trans-Amadi.

The Woji-Akpajo bridge and road had been completed, but Governor Wike said his administration had concluded plans to pay compensations so as to link the road to Akpajo.

“Work at the Court of Appeal complex is progressing steadily, while the National Industrial Court has fully taken off. We have decided to intervene to make sure our people don’t suffer in terms of access to justice,” he noted.





