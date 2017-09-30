The Sun News
We’re complying with IG order on roadblock –FCT police

30th September 2017

From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has denied reports that it has flouted the order of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris for the immediate removal of roadblocks nationwide.

Rather, the command said contrary to media reports alleging otherwise, it has stepped up measures to curb the rising wave of vehicle theft in the city.

The Command’s spokesperson, Anjuguri Manzah, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), told Saturday Sun that his command has “embarked on vigorous stop and search along the highways to respond to the upsurge in criminal activities in the city.”

Manzah who sued for the cooperation of residents in the war against criminals said the task of securing the city is not for the police alone.

He rolled out some security tips to vehicle owners across the city including properly locking with security devices such as pedals and steering locks.

