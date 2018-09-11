– The Sun News
Latest
11th September 2018 - We’re building stronger local production capacity – Obaseki
11th September 2018 - 2019 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers: Nwora optimistic of Nigeria’s performance
11th September 2018 - Rivers  govt, Dbanj to create opportunities for musicians
11th September 2018 - GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 4: Ogun Boxing Association scribe lauds sponsors
11th September 2018 - 2018 Lagos Women Run holds Nov. 10
11th September 2018 - Southgate to quit England in 2020
11th September 2018 - Athletes proud to represent Lagos at National Youth Games
11th September 2018 - ITF backs chair umpire after Serena US Open saga
11th September 2018 - Total NBBF Division 2 league: Eight teams for Final 8 in Lagos
11th September 2018 - NYG 2018: Dalung charges athletes to shun drug 
Home / National / We’re building stronger local production capacity – Obaseki
OBASEKI

We’re building stronger local production capacity – Obaseki

— 11th September 2018

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said his administration’s high premium on economic diversification and transformation, empowerment, job-creation and labour absorption, will ultimately translate into inclusive growth and a significant reduction in the number of poor people.

Governor Obaseki, who said the underlying philosophy of his strategy, is to create a web of related economic development infra and superstructures added that the strategy will launch the state into an era of sustained industrial activities.

“With a strong industrial base, skills transfer is assured, to increase the range of domestically-manufactured goods, develop niche products through which the state could achieve a national, regional and global competitive advantage.

“This will increase the share of Made-in-Edo products in the national and regional market; improve the sector’s productivity and value addition; promote and sustain indigenous technological practices and innovations,” he said.

The governor added that the administration has repositioned the Government Science and Technical College, (formerly Benin Technical College) and other institutions “to supply the skill set that will be needed in the Benin Industrial Park, the Benin River Port and at the modular refinery.

“The Benin innovation hub is providing in-demand skills, industry-relevant knowledge and unlocking the creativity and innovativeness in our youths.

READ ALSO: Rivers govt, Dbanj to create opportunities for musicians

“The feedbacks we have received from the innovation hub are heart-warming and Edo is fast becoming the centre for highly sought after 21st century Information and Communication Technology-based skills and innovations.”

Meanwhile, the state government has also announced  designated resettlement camps as well as  donated relief materials to residents, who were displaced by flood after torrential rainfall in the past few weeks and also set up a committee to assist people in distress.

Special Adviser to the governor on Special Duties, Mr Yakubu Gowon, announced the relief measures for the flood  victims. Gowon, who announced the relief measures for the flood  victims said the resettlement camps are listed as safe havens to include the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Oghomere in Etsako Central Local Government Area and the skills acquisition centre in Fugar.

He added that male and female victims would be accommodated separately; to protect their rights.

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OBASEKI

We’re building stronger local production capacity – Obaseki

— 11th September 2018

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said his administration’s high premium on economic diversification and transformation, empowerment, job-creation and labour absorption, will ultimately translate into inclusive growth and a significant reduction in the number of poor people. Governor Obaseki, who said the underlying philosophy of his strategy, is to create a web of related…

  • MUSICIANS

    Rivers  govt, Dbanj to create opportunities for musicians

    — 11th September 2018

    Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has declared that  his administration  will work with ace musician, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo (also known as Dbanj), to create opportunities for young musicians in the state. Speaking  during a condolence visit by Dbanj at the Government House Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike said part of the problems that musicians operating…

  • LSETF

    LSETF opens application window for micro enterprises

    — 11th September 2018

    In line with its mandate to provide access to financial and institutional support to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), has announced the opening of its loan application process for small businesses and start-ups operating in the state. According to the Fund, applicants intending to secure funding of…

  • union bank

    Winners named in Union Bank’s Campus Innovation Challenge

    — 11th September 2018

    Winners have emerged in the Union Bank Campus Innovation Challenge, following a pitch event which held recently in Lagos. The Innovation Challenge provided a platform for students of tertiary institutions to present innovative, technology-driven ideas that address social and business challenges, for a chance to attract financial and mentorship support from one of Nigeria’s most…

  • bond

    How investors can earn interest on corporate bond

    — 11th September 2018

    Omodele Adigun A Corporate bond is a debt security issued by a corporation and sold to investors. The backing for the bond is usually the payment ability of the company, which is typically money to be earned from future operations. In some cases, the company’s physical assets may be used as collateral for bonds. Corporate…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share