– The Sun News
Latest
15th July 2018 - ‘We’re blessed to watch Mbappe’ – Kaka amazed by France star’s maturity
15th July 2018 - Mandzukic and Peristic fit to start World Cup final for Croatia,Mbappe makes history
15th July 2018 - Stefan Effenberg: I’d prefer Mario Mandzukic over Neymar
15th July 2018 - Why the World Cup Final is the biggest match in sport today
15th July 2018 - Breaking: Fayemi defeated Olusola with 19,338 votes to emerge governor -elect
15th July 2018 - Zamfara killings: It’s unfortunate we’ve Gov Yari in office – Senator Marafa
15th July 2018 - Buhari’s opposition to restructuring
15th July 2018 - Political merchants
15th July 2018 - At last, Stephen Keshi rests in Asaba
15th July 2018 - Policy options on political corruption reform
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / ‘We’re blessed to watch Mbappe’ – Kaka amazed by France star’s maturity
Kylian Mbappe

‘We’re blessed to watch Mbappe’ – Kaka amazed by France star’s maturity

— 15th July 2018

Goal

The 19-year-old, Kylian Mbappe continues to impress on the big stage and was praised by former Brazil star Kaka for his performances ahead of the World Cup final.

Former Brazil star Kaka has hailed Kylian Mbappe for his maturity and says fans of the global game are “blessed” to see the France teenager at the World Cup.

Mbappe has impressed throughout the showpiece tournament in Russia, scoring three goals in six games to help his nation into Sunday’s final against Croatia.

Kaka – who made 92 appearances for Brazil during his career – lauded the Paris Saint-Germain attacker for his performances.

“I think the best thing we can say about him is his speed, and how quickly he can run,” Kaka, speaking courtesy of Adidas, told Omnisport.

“Of course he’s not just running because he has very good control when he is running.

“And he is also just 19 years old, but he sometimes seems like he is 35 years old – very mature, controls the game, [makes] good choices.

“I think he’s got a very, very good future and to see a 19-year old player playing and performing like he is performing at this World Cup – we are blessed to see something like that.”

Mbappe will look to guide France to a second World Cup title when they face Croatia in the decider in Moscow.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Fayemi

Breaking: Fayemi defeated Olusola with 19,338 votes to emerge governor -elect

— 15th July 2018

WOLE BALOGUN and OLUSEYE OJO, Ado Ekiti Governor-elect of Ekiti State in the Saturday governorship poll in the state polled 197,459 to defeat Kolapo Olusola of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 178,121 votes, showing a gap of 19, 338. According to the Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral  Commission (INEC), and Vice-Chancellor, University…

  • MARAFA

    Zamfara killings: It’s unfortunate we’ve Gov Yari in office – Senator Marafa

    — 15th July 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja Senator Kabiru Marafa, who represents Zamfara Central in the Upper Legislative Chamber of the National Assembly is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), which is handling the second phase of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB). In this exclusive interview with Sunday Sun, the lawmaker who is gunning for the…

  • RESTRUCTURING NIGERIA

    Buhari’s opposition to restructuring

    — 15th July 2018

    Presidnt Muhammadu Buhari’s latest attempt to ridicule and abort the idea of a restructured Nigeria came last week when a delegation of the Urhobo Traditional Rulers and Delta State leaders paid him a courtesy visit. The President, it appears, seizes every opportunity to lambast and denigrate the advocates of the political restructuring of the country….

  • BOKO

    International community not aiding Boko Haram – French envoy

    — 15th July 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus and Olivia Kalu, Abuja Outgoing French Ambassador to Nigeria, Denys Gauer, has dismissed insinuations that the continuous attacks by Boko Haram terrorists in the North East, in spite of international presence, meant the insurgents had the backing of the international community. Gauer, who spoke in Abuja, at a press conference to commemorate the…

  • OBIOMA

    It’ll pay Igbo more to support Buhari in 2019 – Hon Acho Obioma

    — 15th July 2018

    Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia A Chieftain of All Progressive Congress (APC) and one-time House of Representatives member, who represented the Abia Central Constituency, Hon Iheanacho Obioma, has called on the Igbo to support the return of President Muhammadu Buhari to pave way for the Igbo to succeed him in 2023. Obioma who hosted a meeting of…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share