We’re after killers of Yusuf, Olawale, says Abuja CP

From Ngozi Uwujare

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Mr. Muhammad Mustapha, has said that the task before the command is to track down the killers of the former Ambassador to South Africa, Sunday Samuel Yusuf and Deaconess Eunice Mojisola Olawale of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG):

“I am assuring Nigerians, very soon, we will arrest the killers and parade them before the public. I have declared war against the killers. I have sent my officers after the killers.”

He told Daily Sun that police arrested one of the principal suspects in connection with the murder of Yusuf: “The suspect was arrested at Daki Biu, and recovered some items belonging to the deceased in his custody. The suspect has confessed to the police and investigation will continue to arrest more of his gang.

“This breakthrough is the result of dedication, resilience, and determination seasoned with professionalism. It gives credence to our unyielding determination to unravel and arrest the culprits behind every crime.

“We are going after criminals who are armed robbers, kidnappers, one-chance operators and those who specialise in car snatching. There will be constant raiding of criminal hideouts. It is one approach that has set the command ahead of men of the underworld. The command’s proactive approach to crime fighting has continued to yield positive results.

“We are going to have neighborhood policing where every neighbor must know what the other neighbor is doing. Residents in Abuja should join hands with the police to co-ordinate useful information to assist the police to chase criminals away. We are going to imbibe the community policing where the public will have confidence in police. There will be good relationship between the police and the public. We are going to work with the public as grassroots policing, where we will also work with the vigilante groups because we know their importance in the community.”

Mustapha added that the command arrested over 50 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and 419 fraudsters. He said 30 rounds of ammunition were recovered with 10 stolen vehicles during an operation:

“The command operation arrested two suspected fraudsters identified as Hamisu of Rijiyau Zaki, Kano and Abdullahi of Zoo Road, Kano at their hideout in Wuse 2. They were planning to defraud their victim under the guise of helping him to produce foreign currencies.

“We recovered fake $8,000, 3,650 fake pounds, six handsets, 24 sim cards, one 4-Matic Mercedes Benz belonging to another suspect and two pairs of masquerade masks.

“The command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), arrested two suspects, Dike and Ugbo and recovered stolen cars The suspects specialized in receiving stolen cars. One other suspect who specialised in robbing and recovering of ammunition in his hideout at Dagba Area One was also arrested.

“I am calling on traditional rulers, stakeholders and other sister security agencies for co-operation to enable us work together to fight hoodlums in Abuja.”

The CP also enjoined business owners to guard against keeping cash over night in their houses and shops: “They should endeavor to move cash from their daily sales to banks before the close of banking transaction to abate falling victims to hoodlums.”

He warned against keeping routines in the movement of the cash. He also tasked banks to as part of their corporate social responsibility encourage and educate their customers to guard against keeping cash in their shops and homes.