31st August 2016 - Erosion, flood menace: Anambra community cries out to FG, Obiano, World Bank
31st August 2016 - Group storms S/East to improve level of discipline among youths
31st August 2016 - Alor community agog as monarch celebrates New Yam festival
31st August 2016 - Female engineers storm Wilson Group Nsukka factory
31st August 2016 - WEIRD WEDDING
31st August 2016 - We’re after killers of Yusuf, Olawale, says Abuja CP
31st August 2016 - How I got my fingers burnt in fish farming, by Kwankwaso
31st August 2016 - Day rains unleashed hell on Karu community
31st August 2016 - FCT: FCT minister strips FHA building approval powers
31st August 2016 - Benue State workers’ plight
IG police Idris Ibrahim

We’re after killers of Yusuf, Olawale, says Abuja CP

— 31st August 2016

From Ngozi Uwujare

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Mr. Muhammad Mustapha, has said that the task before the command is to track down the killers of the former Ambassador to South Africa, Sunday Samuel Yusuf and Deaconess Eunice Mojisola Olawale of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG):
“I am assuring Nigerians, very soon, we will arrest the killers and parade them before the public. I have declared war against the killers. I have sent my officers after the killers.”
He told Daily Sun that police arrested one of the principal suspects in connection with the murder of Yusuf: “The suspect was arrested at Daki Biu, and recovered some items belonging to the deceased in his custody. The suspect has confessed to the police and investigation will continue to arrest more of his gang.
“This breakthrough is the result of dedication, resilience, and determination seasoned with professionalism. It gives credence to our unyielding determination to unravel and arrest the culprits behind every crime.
“We are going after criminals who are armed robbers, kidnappers, one-chance operators and those who specialise in car snatching. There will be constant raiding of criminal hideouts. It is one approach that has set the command ahead of men of the underworld. The command’s proactive approach to crime fighting has continued to yield positive results.
“We are going to have neighborhood policing where every neighbor must know what the other neighbor is doing. Residents in Abuja should join hands with the police to co-ordinate useful information to assist the police to chase criminals away. We are going to imbibe the community policing where the public will have confidence in police. There will be good relationship between the police and the public. We are going to work with the public as grassroots policing, where we will also work with the vigilante groups because we know their importance in the community.”
Mustapha added that the command arrested over 50 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and 419 fraudsters. He said 30 rounds of ammunition were recovered with 10 stolen vehicles during an operation:
“The command operation arrested two suspected fraudsters identified as Hamisu of Rijiyau Zaki, Kano and Abdullahi of Zoo Road, Kano at their hideout in Wuse 2. They were planning to defraud their victim under the guise of helping him to produce foreign currencies.
“We recovered fake $8,000, 3,650 fake pounds, six handsets, 24 sim cards, one 4-Matic Mercedes Benz belonging to another suspect and two pairs of masquerade masks.
“The command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), arrested two suspects, Dike and Ugbo and recovered stolen cars The suspects specialized in receiving stolen cars. One other suspect who specialised in robbing and recovering of ammunition in his hideout at Dagba Area One was also arrested.
“I am calling on traditional rulers, stakeholders and other sister security agencies for co-operation to enable us work together to fight hoodlums in Abuja.”
The CP also enjoined business owners to guard against keeping cash over night in their houses and shops: “They should endeavor to move cash from their daily sales to banks before the close of banking transaction to abate falling victims to hoodlums.”
He warned against keeping routines in the movement of the cash. He also tasked banks to as part of their corporate social responsibility encourage and educate their customers to guard against keeping cash in their shops and homes.

Federal-Government-of-Nigeria

Assemblies of God crisis: FG takes over prosecution of factional leader

— 31st August 2016

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja The leadership crisis rocking the Assemblies of God  took a criminal dimension yesterday, as the the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice [AGF], Abubakar Malami (SAN), took over the prosecution of former General Suprintendent of the church, Professor Paul Emeka, for alleged forgery of his professorial certificate. The church…

  • Ize

    Edo Guber Watch: Ize-Iyamu promises Ijaws fair deal

    — 31st August 2016

    Ijaw communities in riverine areas of Edo State have lamented the abject neglect they have suffered under the outgoing state government and called for the creation of development centres in the state. The communities scattered in five major clans namely Olodiama, Egbema, Gbaraun, Furupagha and Okomu in Ovia Northeast, Ovia Southwest and Ikpoba-okha local governments…

  • KALU-ORJI1

    My conversation with those youths

    — 31st August 2016

    By Orji Uzor Kalu Since I left the office of the Abia State government, as governor some nine years ago, I have never had the amount of discourse and engagement with the Nigerian youths, especially youths from God’s Own State itself now than ever before. The conversations have ranged from the mundane, sarcasm, pry into…

  • ambode

    Lagos land use charge: Its legitimacy, implementation

    — 31st August 2016

    By  Maduka Nweke with agency report The slogan often credited to Lagos State that land is its own oil may have to change now that oil has been discovered in commercial quantity. Land has become much more in demand now than before, thanks to innovations in the environment. This is why land management on the side…

  • images

    Forex: Foreign suppliers cut fuel shipment to Nigeria over $985m debt

    — 31st August 2016

    By Adewale Sanyaolu An acute shortage of foreign currencies across the country may have forced some overseas supplier of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol to suspend further supply of the commodity to Nigeria, over a $985 million debt overhang, Daily Sun findings has revealed. Their decision to cut supplies to its Nigerian customers…

  • Pensions-ncsl

    Pension assets hit N5.8trn, says PenCom DG

    — 31st August 2016

    …As value of RSA now N3,882.58trn By  Isaac Anumihe Director General of National Pension Commission (PenCom), Mrs. Chinelo Anohu-Amazu, yesterday disclosed that  the value of pension assets as at July 2016, stood at N5.8 trillion while the portfolio value of Retirement Savings Account (RSA) is N3,882.58 billion. The DG who spoke through the Head, Investment…

  • emefiele-CBN

    CBN licenses 11 new IMTOs

    — 31st August 2016

    By Omodele Adigun and Uche Usim, Abuja The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday licensed 11 new International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOS) to operate in the country. According to its acting Director of Corporate Communications,  Mr Isaac Okorafor, the new IMTOS  are Trans-Fast Remmitance LLC, WorldRemit Limited, UAE Exchange Centre LLC; Wari Limited and…

  • Ambode

    Safe, clean, prosperous Lagos non-negotiable –Ambode

    — 31st August 2016

    By Moshod Adebayo Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode yesterday lamented gross abuse of urban planning and environment laws in some parts of the state, particularly in the highbrow areas of Victoria Island, Ikoyi and Lekki axes. The governor spoke at the Government House, Alausa, Ikeja, while inaugurating a 15-man special committee to clean up Victoria…

  • funke akindele

    Jenifa star, Funke Akindele, marries again

    — 31st August 2016

    Star actress,  Funke Akindele walked down the aisle on Tuesday, August 23, 2016 with her beau, Abdulrasheed Bello in London, United Kingdom at a quiet wedding witnessed by immediate family members, the best man, maid of honour and friends with strong ties. The groom, Abdulrasheed, alao known as Skilz, is  a multi-talented musician, music producer and…

  • Ali-Modu-Sheriff-PDP

    PDP crisis: Sheriff insists on Makarfi, Jibrin’s sack

    — 31st August 2016

    …Gives terms for Abuja convention From Ndubuisi Orji,  Abuja Senator Ali Modu Sheriff faction of the Peoples Democraticv Party (PDP) has insisted on the sack of  National Caretaker Committee Chairman, Senator Ahmed Makarfi and Chairman of the the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), Walid Jibrin. Besides, the faction rolled out new terms before a nationbal…

