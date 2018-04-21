Wenger quits Arsenal

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has confirmed that he will step down at the end of the season, ending a 22-year spell in charge of the Gunners.

The 68-year-old has struggled in recent years to keep Arsenal in contention for major honours, and that has led to intense criticism from sections of supporters seeking a change.

Having won three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups and having done the Double in 1998 and 2002, the veteran tactician leaves a legacy behind in north London, and has undoubtedly established himself as a legend at Arsenal for all that he has done after arriving in 1996.

Wenger has overseen a staggering 823 games in charge, but as confirmed by the club’s official site on Friday, the Frenchman will now step away at the end of the campaign despite having another year remaining on his current deal.

While he has faced significant criticism in recent years, the news was met with a positive reaction across the board as fans flooded the club’s Twitter timeline with messages of support for Wenger and well wishes. Ultimately, although he has infuriated fans with an inability to get Arsenal back to the top, there is no doubt that there is a huge feeling of respect and gratitude for all that he has done for the club in his time in charge and so that is reflected in the messages below.