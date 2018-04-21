The Sun News
Latest
21st April 2018 - Wenger quits Arsenal
21st April 2018 - Dalung insists on Commonwealth Games achievement
21st April 2018 - Moses, Iwobi inspire Adewole to pick Nigeria over America
21st April 2018 - A haven of marriage – you can make a difference (2)
21st April 2018 - The futility of bribing a mediator
21st April 2018 - Help! We are all going mad!
21st April 2018 - Who messed (Maced?) at the Senate?
21st April 2018 - No apologies for being tagged government mouthpiece –IBN-Mohammed, DG NTA
21st April 2018 - Many Nigerian men are not romantic
21st April 2018 - General Alani Akinrinade writes General Theophilus Danjuma
Home / Sports / Wenger quits Arsenal
Arsenal

Wenger quits Arsenal

— 21st April 2018

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has confirmed that he will step down at the end of the season, ending a 22-year spell in charge of the Gunners.

The 68-year-old has struggled in recent years to keep Arsenal in contention for major honours, and that has led to intense criticism from sections of supporters seeking a change.

Having won three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups and having done the Double in 1998 and 2002, the veteran tactician leaves a legacy behind in north London, and has undoubtedly established himself as a legend at Arsenal for all that he has done after arriving in 1996.

Wenger has overseen a staggering 823 games in charge, but as confirmed by the club’s official site on Friday, the Frenchman will now step away at the end of the campaign despite having another year remaining on his current deal.

While he has faced significant criticism in recent years, the news was met with a positive reaction across the board as fans flooded the club’s Twitter timeline with messages of support for Wenger and well wishes. Ultimately, although he has infuriated fans with an inability to get Arsenal back to the top, there is no doubt that there is a huge feeling of respect and gratitude for all that he has done for the club in his time in charge and so that is reflected in the messages below.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

APC

National convention: APC governors, leaders fight to finish

— 21st April 2018

•Eight govs insist on Oshiomhole, 16 others stick to Oyegun •As fresh trouble brews in ruling party Ade Alade, Abuja Barely three weeks to the national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, on May 14, it’s 24 governors and other national leaders remain polarized over their struggle to control the party’s structure ahead…

  • Sella

    Men can’t resist my big boobs -Stella Idika, actress

    — 21st April 2018

    Stella Idika is undoubtedly one of the most promising actresses in Nollywood. Known for roles in movies such as Empire, Soldier Boy, Woman in Me, and Descendants of Jezebel, Idika is indeed good at her craft. In a chat with Inside Nollywood, the tall and busty diva recalled her most embarrassing encounter with a male…

  • Ekweremadu

    Senate attack: Ekweremadu indicts security agencies

    — 21st April 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday, said the attack on the Senate on Wednesday, was an indictment of security agencies in the country. He added that, it is another lesson on the need to rethink the nation’s security structure. Ekweremadu spoke when he received the leadership of the Nigerian Political…

  • kill

    Again, bandits kill 30 in Zamfara

    — 21st April 2018

    Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau. Armed bandits struck yesterday again in Kabaro and two other villages in Dansadau Emirate in Maru  Local Government Area of Zamfara State killing at least 30 people with several others sustaining injuries. According to a source, the armed bandits in their dozens  stormed the three villages of Kabaro, Danmani Hausawa and…

  • AGREEMENT Buhari

    2019: Why Southwest won’t support Buhari –YCE

    — 21st April 2018

    Tunde Thomas President Muhammadu Buhari would not be supported by the South-West geo-political zone in his quest to secure a second term in office in 2019, unless he starts taking concrete steps on the issue of restructuring of the country now, the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), has declared. Making the declaration in an interview…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share