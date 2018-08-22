– The Sun News
Latest
22nd August 2018 - Arsenal fans build title hope on Iwobi 
22nd August 2018 - Serena’s No. 17 seed for US Open
22nd August 2018 - Maradona in s*x scandal 
22nd August 2018 - Wenger hired bodyguard at Arsenal
22nd August 2018 - Ortom calls for greater patriotism
22nd August 2018 - FG supplies farm inputs to 6,670 farmers in Plateau
22nd August 2018 - 2019: Chairman, Northern CAN seeks prayers for peaceful election
22nd August 2018 - Miyetti Allah disowns Tsav, warns Benue gov
22nd August 2018 - Accidents claim 5, injure 9 in Anambra
22nd August 2018 - Biafra: BZF raises the alarm over leader’s safety
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Wenger hired bodyguard at Arsenal

Wenger hired bodyguard at Arsenal

— 22nd August 2018

Arsene Wenger had a personal bodyguard with him for all games over the last two years of his Arsenal reign.

The revelation is contained in an updated edition of the acclaimed biography The Inside Story Of Arsenal Under Wenger written by leading football journalist John Cross.

READ ALSO South West NURTW boss dies in Abuja hospital Tuesday

Arsenal have confirmed that Wenger had his own security detail when in public areas from halfway through 2016, due to the heightened threat from terrorist activity to all public figures around the globe.

The biography also pinpoints Arsenal losing 3-2 at Stoke in December 2014 — after which Wenger was subject to obscene abuse from Arsenal fans at Stoke station — as a turning point when anger became personal towards the manager.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BENUE GOVERNOR ORTOM

Ortom calls for greater patriotism

— 22nd August 2018

He called on Benue men and women to commit themselves to the sustenance of democracy as well as economic and political stability. Rose Ejembi, Makurdi As Muslims all over the world mark the Eid el-Kabir celebration, Governor Samuel Ortom has admonished Muslims to commit themselves to the Holy Prophet’s injunctions of piety, honesty and charity…

  • SIMON LALONG - FARMING INPUTS

    FG supplies farm inputs to 6,670 farmers in Plateau

    — 22nd August 2018

    “About 6, 670 rice farmers in Plateau State have received… rice farming inputs from the ongoing CBN Anchor Borrowers Programme…” Gyang Bere, Jos The Federal Government has empowered about 6,670  Rice farmers in Plateau State with seedlings, fertilisers, herbicides and other agricultural inputs for maximum production of rice in the country. Governor Simon Lalong made…

  • PRAYERS FOR PEACEFUL ELECTION

    2019: Chairman, Northern CAN seeks prayers for peaceful election

    — 22nd August 2018

    Chairman of Christian Association (CAN) in Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam, has urged the Muslim community and Nigerians to pray for peaceful, free, fair and credible elections in 2019. He urged Nigerians, irrespective of religion and ethnicity, to show love for one another and be their brothers’ keepers as Muslims celebrate this year’s  Eid el-Kabir. READ…

  • MIYETTI ALLAH DISOWNS

    Miyetti Allah disowns Tsav, warns Benue gov

    — 22nd August 2018

    “Abubakar Tsav is not a member of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders and he is not an agent. Please Sir, face your problem of payment of your workers.” Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has denied claims that social critic and former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav,…

  • ROAD ACCIDENTS

    Accidents claim 5, injure 9 in Anambra

    — 22nd August 2018

    There were multiple accidents along Nibo road by Government Lodge, Awka involving a Mercedes tipper which collided with 3 tricycles and a Toyota Camry car. Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Not more five persons were yesterday confirmed dead in different road crashes in Anambra State. The accident, which occurred along Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, involved a Toyota pick…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share