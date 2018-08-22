Arsene Wenger had a personal bodyguard with him for all games over the last two years of his Arsenal reign.

The revelation is contained in an updated edition of the acclaimed biography The Inside Story Of Arsenal Under Wenger written by leading football journalist John Cross.

Arsenal have confirmed that Wenger had his own security detail when in public areas from halfway through 2016, due to the heightened threat from terrorist activity to all public figures around the globe.

The biography also pinpoints Arsenal losing 3-2 at Stoke in December 2014 — after which Wenger was subject to obscene abuse from Arsenal fans at Stoke station — as a turning point when anger became personal towards the manager.