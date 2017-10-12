Wenger admits Sanchez, Ozil could be sold in January

Arsene Wenger has admitted Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil could be sold in January.

The Arsenal pair, whose deals at the Emirates expire in the summer, are both yet to sign new contracts with the club and as a result could leave for nothing at the end of the season.

And Wenger admits with talks remaining at an impasse there is a chance both could be sold in the winter transfer window.

The alarm bells were ringing after successive defeats to Stoke and then Liverpool. But Arsene Wenger’s side bounced back and held Chelsea to a draw at Stamford Bridge.

“In our situation, we have envisaged every solution. It is possible,” he said when asked at his weekly press conference whether either or both could leave the club in January.

Ozil has been linked with a move to Fenerbahce while Jose Mourinho is keen to bring him to Manchester United but Wenger insists the German wants to stay with the Gunners.

“It is my understanding [that he wants to stay],” he added. “At the moment, we are not close enough to announce anything.”

Sanchez meanwhile saw his Chile side crash out of World Cup qualifying with defeat to Brazil with the 28-year-old coming in for some physical treatment.

Wenger’s side face Watford and the Frenchman is keen to speak to his star man on his return to ascertain whether he’ll be fit enough to feature at Vicarage Road.

“I will have to speak to him,” Wenger said. “Yesterday, I watched the whole game and I must say he got some special treatment.

“It was very physical and mentally I will have to assess the situation.” (INDEPENDENT)