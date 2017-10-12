The Sun News
Wenger admits Sanchez, Ozil could be sold in January

— 12th October 2017

Arsene Wenger has admitted Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil could be sold in January.

The Arsenal pair, whose deals at the Emirates expire in the summer, are both yet to sign new contracts with the club and as a result could leave for nothing at the end of the season.

And Wenger admits with talks remaining at an impasse there is a chance both could be sold in the winter transfer window.

The alarm bells were ringing after successive defeats to Stoke and then Liverpool. But Arsene Wenger’s side bounced back and held Chelsea to a draw at Stamford Bridge.

“In our situation, we have envisaged every solution. It is possible,” he said when asked at his weekly press conference whether either or both could leave the club in January.

Ozil has been linked with a move to Fenerbahce while Jose Mourinho is keen to bring him to Manchester United but Wenger insists the German wants to stay with the Gunners.

“It is my understanding [that he wants to stay],” he added. “At the moment, we are not close enough to announce anything.”

Sanchez meanwhile saw his Chile side crash out of World Cup qualifying with defeat to Brazil with the 28-year-old coming in for some physical treatment.

Wenger’s side face Watford and the Frenchman is keen to speak to his star man on his return to ascertain whether he’ll be fit enough to feature at Vicarage Road.

“I will have to speak to him,” Wenger said. “Yesterday, I watched the whole game and I must say he got some special treatment.

“It was very physical and mentally I will have to assess the situation.” (INDEPENDENT)

Sub-Saharan Africa to grow at a slower rate this year, says World Bank

— 12th October 2017

  Economic growth in sub-Saharan Africa is expected to be 2.4 percent in 2017, the World Bank said on Wednesday, down from the 2.6 percent projected in April. It said the downgrade was due to a number of reasons, including Nigeria’s failing to meet expectations but also broader conditions. “Regional per capita output growth is…

  • NANS loses another ex-exco member

    — 12th October 2017

    The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) says it has lost its former Financial Secretary, Muhammed Yusuf, the National Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the association, Bestman Okereafor said, on Thursday, in Enugu. Okereafor said that Muhammed Yusuf, popularly known as “Alhaji Kano’’ died on Oct. 10 after a “little illness.’’ He, therefore, urged Nigerians,…

  • 4 suicide bombers die on failed mission in Borno

    — 12th October 2017

    Four suicide bombers were killed in a fail attempt to wreak havoc on Maiduguri residents on Wednesday night, an eyewitness told online medium, Saharareporters. The suspected Boko Haram female bombers stormed Ummarari general area on the outskirts of Maiduguri and detonated their IEDs simultaneously at 8:23p.m. last night. According to an eyewitness account, all the…

  • Boko Haram: Many IDPs ‘too scare’ to return home – Report

    — 12th October 2017

    From: Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri More than two third of people displaced by Boko Haram crisis in the northeast are not willing to return to their liberated communities, a new study by an international humanitarian body indicated. Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), in a new report titled ‘Not Ready to Return,’ released in Maiduguri late Wednesday, said…

  • NCGF leader urges Christian to embrace politics

    — 12th October 2017

    From: OKEY SAMPSON, Aba National president of Nigerian Christian Graduate Fellowship (NCGF), Prof. Charles Adeyinka Adisa, has urged Christians in the country to embrace politics and join political parties of their choice, saying by so doing, they would have fulfilled one of the injunctions of Jesus Christ whilst on earth. According to Prof. Adisa, “The…

