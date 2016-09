Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, paid a courtesy visit to Onuiyi Haven, the Nsukka residence of Nigeria’s first president, late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe with a promise to turn his official residence in Enugu into a tourist site.

Ugwuanyi, who was accompanied by the former minister of Information, Chief Nnia Nwodo; Second Republic politician, Chief Maxi Ukuta; Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area, Prof. Mrs. Rose Onah and other top government functionaries, said they were at the residence to pay their respect and express the courtesy and goodwill of the government and the people of Enugu State.

The governor thanked and commended the wife of Nigeria’s former president, Dame Prof. Uche Azikiwe for the family’s continued support and service to the state government and the entire nation.

In her response, Prof. Azikiwe thanked the governor for the “surprise” visit, saying it was the first visit by any governor of Enugu and Anambra states to Onuiyi Haven since 1999. She praised the governor for his giant strides in the state and prayed God to continue to bless his efforts to take Enugu state to greater heights.