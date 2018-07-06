The Sun News
FAYOSE - PDP MEGA RALLY - ADP

We’ll take over from Fayose – ADP

— 6th July 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Action Democratic Party (ADP), has vowed to take over the reins of government from the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in Ekiti State.

A Chieftain of the party, Mr Tokunbo Ajayi, who made the vow, declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the All Progressives Congress (APC), have both failed the people of the state, noting that it is time for the ADP to take over and provide purposeful leadership.

He said the ADP is fully prepared for the July 14 governorship election, urging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies in the state to create a level play ground for all political parties participating in the election.

He said the governorship candidate of the party, Segun Adewale, has the requisite qualities to lead the state, noting that the chances of the ADP are bright, considering the

support it enjoys across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state.

“The people of Ekiti State are solidly behind us and we are sure of victory because we have people behind us. We are not deterred by the antics of some politicians in the state and outside the state. Our party is the best for the transformation of Ekiti State and betterment of our people.

“We have all we need to win the election. The major thing we need is the people and we have them”, he stated.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

