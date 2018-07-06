We’ll take over from Fayose – ADP

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The Action Democratic Party (ADP), has vowed to take over the reins of government from the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in Ekiti State. A Chieftain of the party, Mr Tokunbo Ajayi, who made the vow, declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the All Progressives Congress (APC), have both failed the people of the state, noting that it is time for the ADP to take over and provide purposeful leadership.

He said the ADP is fully prepared for the July 14 governorship election, urging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies in the state to create a level play ground for all political parties participating in the election. He said the governorship candidate of the party, Segun Adewale, has the requisite qualities to lead the state, noting that the chances of the ADP are bright, considering the