We’ll surpass N112bn target for 2017, Customs boss  vows

By Zika Bobby

The Area Controller, Onne Customs Command, Port Harcourt, Bashir Abubakar has reiterated the command’s readiness to surpass its revenue collection target of N112, 500, 626, 038 for 2017.

At a press briefing on the command’s activities for the third quarter of the year, Abubakar said the command generated a total of N71, 826, 387, 566.98 which is higher than what was generated same period in 2016 by N1, 430, 239, 950.

He said at the end of the third quarter, the command had generated 63.85 per cent of its annual target.

On anti-smuggling, he said the command made a total of 23 seizures with duty paid value of N446, 390, 792.19.

According to him, the seizure of three more units of 20- foot containers carrying imported rice valued at N23, 620, 686.19 has helped to raise the command’s anti-smuggling profile. The Area Controller also read the riot act against non-compliant port users while assuring compliant ones of smooth processing of their imports and exports.

“While the command welcomes compliant traders, we have also shown a clear resolve to deal ruthlessly with importers and agents who manifest recalcitrance to obeying customs laws

“Between January and September this year, the command recorded export activities to the tune of N29, 454, 088, 974. We also recorded an increase in Nigeria Export Supervisory Scheme (NESS) fees of N150, 308, 000. These figures represent a 200 per cent increase in export activities as at the third quarter of 2017.” he said.

He said the command will remain a no-go area for any form of illegality and unlawful acts capable of undermining government revenue.

