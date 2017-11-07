The Sun News
Latest
7th November 2017 - We’ll support oil cut with right terms –Kachikwu
7th November 2017 - Banking & Finance: BDCs’ BVN validation as game changer in financial inclusion
7th November 2017 - Banking & Finance: How to access CBN’s non-oil export fund
7th November 2017 - Banking & Finance: No sense keeping excess money with CBN at 9% –Fasua, MD, Global Analytics
7th November 2017 - Liberia’s apex court suspends presidential run-off indefinitely
7th November 2017 - Nigerian envoy thumbs up for Igbo in Benin Republic
7th November 2017 - Kenyan ex-lawmaker challenges Kenyatta’s poll victory in court
7th November 2017 - US ‘ll arm Japan to knock down North Korea missiles -Trump
7th November 2017 - How Buhari can unite Nigerians –Latinwo
7th November 2017 - Anambra guber ; NUP candidate promises independent power plant
Home / Business / We’ll support oil cut with right terms –Kachikwu

We’ll support oil cut with right terms –Kachikwu

— 7th November 2017

…As Aiteo denies sale of OML 29

Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mr. Ibe Kachikwu, has said that Nigeria will support an extension of a deal between OPEC, Russia and other non-members to cut oil supply until the end of 2018 as long as the right terms are put in place.

The Minister said that there is growing agreement among other members of OPEC  to extend the deal.

“There isn’t any reason to change what is a winning formula. There is a consensus to extend but the issue will be the duration,”

OPEC, along with Russia and nine other producers agreed to cut oil output by about 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) until March 2018 in an attempt to ease a global excess that weighed on prices.

The group will meet in Vienna later this month to discuss whether to extend that deal.

Nigeria’s output has rebounded since its exemption, granted last year after militant attacks that cut its output to close to 1 million bpd, but Kachikwu said the recovery is ongoing, adding that the country wll be looking for a number that enables it to contribute which is in the range of 1.8 to 1.9 (million bpd), preferably closer to 1.9 of the production cap.

Meanwhile, Aiteo has denied news making the rounds that it plans to sell its stake on Oil MiningLease (OML) 29

The company in a statement released yesterday, said it has come to its notice that some fraudsters running a reports-for-cash syndicate, are suggesting that a portion of the shareholding of the company that holds the asset, OML 29 had been put up for sale to repay a loan.

‘‘For the avoidance of doubt, Aiteo has neither considered, initiated, nor announced the commencement of any plans to sell off any of its stake in OML 29. The reasons are patently clear. First, since the takeover of the asset we have successfully quadrupled production that it would be commercially inept to consider a disposal of any sort, now.

Second, there are several legitimate entities that constitute ownership of the oil block, such that it would be practically impossible for us to unilaterally consider disposing of the asset. As such, we urge the public to summarily disregard these unsavoury and fabricated reports in their entirety,” the firm said.

The statement explained that the claim that Bruce Burrows’ recent appointment as its Chief Financial Officer is aimed at finding a buyer for part of Aiteo’s assets is spurious and demonstrates that the publishers’ understanding of the commercial realities in the operation of assets such as OML 29 is shallow.

‘‘All of our stakeholders familiar with our strategic vision can attest that Aiteo continues to invest in the right people to deliver on that vision. Mr. Burrows’ appointment is simply to further strengthen our financial discipline as one of the most innovative, reliable and diverse oil and gas companies operating in Nigeria today. Mr Burrows joins a team of highly trained, experienced and world-class talent that currently guide the day to day activities of Aiteo.

For the record, OML 29 was indisputably, legitimately and transparently secured in an internationally conducted divestment by the private entity, Shell. The funding of this acquisition was made possible through a syndicated loan involving several Nigerian banks. Since then, we have continued to meet our financial obligations as and when due, like every other responsible, global conglomerate of our stature,’’ the statement added.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

We’ll support oil cut with right terms –Kachikwu

— 7th November 2017

…As Aiteo denies sale of OML 29 Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mr. Ibe Kachikwu, has said that Nigeria will support an extension of a deal between OPEC, Russia and other non-members to cut oil supply until the end of 2018 as long as the right terms are put in place. The Minister said that there…

  • Banking & Finance: BDCs’ BVN validation as game changer in financial inclusion

    — 7th November 2017

    By Omodele Adigun As the country struggles to attain 70 per cent financial inclusion of its adult population by 2020, financial sector stakeholders have been wondering whether the would come with the validation of customers’ Bank Verification Number(BVN) by Bureau de Change (BDCs) operators  before foreign exchange (forex)transactions are consummated? This is a burning question…

  • Banking & Finance: How to access CBN’s non-oil export fund

    — 7th November 2017

    By Omodele Adigun The Non-oil Export Stimulation Fund(NESF) was introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to diversify the revenue base of the economy and to expedite the growth and development of the non-oil export sector.The facility will help redress the declining export financing and reposition the sector to increase its contribution to economic…

  • Banking & Finance: No sense keeping excess money with CBN at 9% –Fasua, MD, Global Analytics

    — 7th November 2017

    By Omodele Adigun “Since banks give interest rates that are much lower to their deposit clients, many of such investments today actually do not make sense,”  says Mr. Tope Fasua, the Managing Director of Global Analytics Consulting.  Giving reason for this, he stated that loss of purchasing power is a critical factor in determining interest…

  • How Buhari can unite Nigerians –Latinwo

    — 7th November 2017

    By Gilbert Ekezie Group Captain Salaudeen Adebola Latinwo (Rtd) was the military governor of Kwara State during the Buhari/Idiagbon regime in 1984/85.The former governor has maintained a low profile since disappearing from the public radar. In this interview, he bares his mind on sundry issues. How would you rate the fight against corruption in Nigeria?…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share