We’ll support Ghana’s anti-graft war, says Buhari

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured his Ghanaian counterpart, Nana Akufo-Addo, of Nigeria’s support in its anti-corruption crusade.

This was even as Buhari said that with the right leadership and implementation of public policies, Africa’s drive to eradicate poverty and entrench democracy is on course.

President Buhari, who was the special guest of honor at Ghana’s 61st Independence anniversary celebration, at the Independence Square in Accra, noted that has eaten into the fabric of both societies.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said Nigeria and Ghana are benefiting immensely from leaders committed to improving their economies and tackling corruption.

He commended Akufo-Addo on his achievements in the first year in office, and lauded his commitment to the anti-corruption war and the passing of the Special Prosecutors Bill into law.

“From Nigeria, I have watched closely your achievements, ranging from your ingenious approach to creating jobs for the teeming youths through various initiatives, including the repositioning of agriculture for modern farming, ‘Farming for Jobs and Food’, Senior High School (SHS) free education, One-District-One-Factory, and One-Village-One-Dam as well as the improvement being recorded in the Republic’s macroeconomic indicators.

‘“All these efforts, I am aware, have made Ghana to become a good destination for foreign direct investment just like Nigeria. Accept my congratulations!

‘‘I congratulate both the government and the Parliament for the quick passage of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act and its signing into law.

‘‘Your Excellency can be assured that you have a good partner in me as I look forward to any form of collaboration between Nigeria and Ghana in tackling the menace of endemic corruption.

‘‘Given all these public policies, it becomes reassuring that, with the right leadership, Africa’s drive to eradicate poverty and entrench democracy is on course,” Buhari said.

The president recounted the historic and cultural ties between Nigeria and Ghana, urging citizens of both countries to uphold the fraternal relations.

“It is, therefore, my strong desire that we owe it as a duty to ensure that our good peoples continue to live in each other’s countries unhindered.