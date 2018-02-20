The Sun News
Home / Politics / We'll support Buhari for second tenure if…South East elders

We'll support Buhari for second tenure if…South East elders

— 20th February 2018

David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

South East Elders Forum has resolved to support President Muhammadu Buhari for a second tenure if he decides to contest even as the forum urged the president not to relent in his fight against corruption.

The decision to support Buhari for a second tenure was part of the resolutions the organisation took in its recent meeting in Enugu, where it had Sat Guru Marahaji J as its special guest.

According to Dr Dozie Ikedife, who disclosed the outcome of the meeting to Daily Sun, the forum acknowledged that the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government, under President Buhari, has done well in its fight against corruption and Boko Haram insurgents to the extent that the president should be allowed to consolidate the “good work” he started.

The forum, however, said it is not yet known whether Buhari would run again.

“There are so many factors to be taken into consideration while talking about Buhari for second tenure. You have to know whether the man wants to go for a second tenure before you begin to support him. If he does not, then what is the purpose of supporting him? Are you going to draft him into the position? And you should know that between now and 2019 is a long time in political calendar; a lot of things can still happen.

“There is the saying that man proposes, but God disposes. Left with us, if he wants to run, let him go ahead. We will support him; but, the decision has to come from him rather than foisting it on him by his handlers. That is the view of the forum,” Ikedife said.

The forum reasoned that if the issue of corruption and insecurity are fixed, a good number of foreign investors would be attracted to the country with the attendant jobs’ creation and increase in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The forum described corruption in Nigeria as a monster that could not be killed in one shot. It urged President Buhari to ride on, but never allow any room for sacred cows.

On the visit of Sat Maharaji J, Dr Ikedife said he preached love and unity to the Igbo.

He said: “Guru Marahaji J told us to inculcate love amongst ourselves. He said we should be truthful in whatever we are doing with emphasis on love and unity. He assured us that a President of Nigeria of Igbo extraction is possible, if we can unite, love ourselves, be honest and truthful.”

