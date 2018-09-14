– The Sun News
Latest
14th September 2018 - My vision is to redirect economic future of Osun- AD Governorship Candidate
14th September 2018 - Scores arrested in Anambra as MASSOB marks 19th anniversary
14th September 2018 - 1999: Achebe wins maiden creativity award
14th September 2018 - Well structured real estate can fastrack economic growth –3Invest boss
14th September 2018 - Why home builders should consider compact soil for foundation
14th September 2018 - Ebonyi youths reject automatic tickets for PDP NASS members
14th September 2018 - Kwara guber aspirant rubbishes alleged link with Saraki, PDP
14th September 2018 - Persistent violence, insecurity, worrisome – Catholic Bishops
14th September 2018 - My vision is to transform state’s economy – Akintola, AD candidate
14th September 2018 - When what we eat turns poisonous
Home / Business / Well structured real estate can fastrack economic growth –3Invest boss
real estate

Well structured real estate can fastrack economic growth –3Invest boss

— 14th September 2018

The Chief Executive Officer, 3Invest Ltd and the convener of the 7th edition of the Real Estate Unite Summit, Ruth Obi-Obuah, has said that adequate structured real estate is capable of fast-tracking economic growth and development.

She said the sector is capable of engaging the teeming unemployed youths and giving them sustainable future.

According to her, “The real estate sector, as one of the major components of the Nigerian economy that forms the driving force for the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and large-scale employment generation encompasses manufacturing and service industries including housing, agriculture, manufacturing industry, mining infrastructures and services.

“Undoubtedly this is the most transformative sector of any economy and one of the most effective tools for poverty alleviation and job creation.

READ ALSO My vision is to transform state’s economy – Akintola, AD candidate

Contributing meaningfully towards the vibrant development of the Nigerian economy, the sector is capable if adequately structured, of fast-tracking economic growth and development coupled with high level of massive employment creation thereby creating a better and sustainable future development, “she said.

She however, noted the need to track this economic dynamism and advocacy for policies that will address the many challenges inhibiting this lucrative sector from reaching its full potential.

Obih-Obuah at an event to announce the 7th Edition of Real Estate Unite Summit scheduled to hold on Monday, September 17, 2018, at Eko Hotel, VI, Lagos, said, looking at how the future of the property market will be judged and how to unlock the advantages that abound in the real estate industry, we continue our commitment to help drive the growth of the sector.

She said, “Over the years, Real Estate Unite has gathered different levels of stakeholders, however, this year we would host one of a kind Industry Town Hall Format tagged “ The Conversation Summit”.

Stakeholders in the public and private sectors, industry players, legal practitioners, investors and other individuals alike will gather to engage in robust discussions on the issues that concern them in the sector and to discuss new developments with a view to unlocking a number of these bottlenecks stifling the real estate sector in Nigeria”.

Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

My vision is to redirect economic future of Osun- AD Governorship Candidate

— 14th September 2018

Adewale Sanyaolu The Governorship Candidate of Alliance for Democracy (AD), in the forthcoming Gubernatorial Election in Osun State, Arc. Olugbenga Akintola, has said that his vision for Osun was to redirect the economic future of the agrarian State. Akintola, who spoke while featuring on The Mandate, a political program on Osun State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC)…

  • MASSOB

    Scores arrested in Anambra as MASSOB marks 19th anniversary

    — 14th September 2018

    …No, only 13 people were arrested – Police Aloysius Attah, Onitsha No fewer than 125 members of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) were allegedly arrested, on Thursday, while many others allegedly sustained injuries during a rally to mark the 19th anniversary celebration of the organisation in Anambra State….

  • real estate

    Well structured real estate can fastrack economic growth –3Invest boss

    — 14th September 2018

    The Chief Executive Officer, 3Invest Ltd and the convener of the 7th edition of the Real Estate Unite Summit, Ruth Obi-Obuah, has said that adequate structured real estate is capable of fast-tracking economic growth and development. She said the sector is capable of engaging the teeming unemployed youths and giving them sustainable future. According to…

  • foundation

    Why home builders should consider compact soil for foundation

    — 14th September 2018

    Maduka Nweke Every house has a foundation, and every foundation must be constructed efficiently, safely and correctly so it will last. The materials that make up the building block and the process of building it are equally important; however, one thing that’s often overlooked is the soil supporting them because even foundations need a solid…

  • EBONYI YOUTHS

    Ebonyi youths reject automatic tickets for PDP NASS members

    — 14th September 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki A youth group in Ebonyi State, the Unwuekumenyi Youths Assembly, has rejected automatic tickets purportedly being offered to the serving members of the National Assembly from their zones by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2019 general elections. They youths rejected the purported action of the party, describing same as…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]