Well structured real estate can fastrack economic growth –3Invest boss— 14th September 2018
The Chief Executive Officer, 3Invest Ltd and the convener of the 7th edition of the Real Estate Unite Summit, Ruth Obi-Obuah, has said that adequate structured real estate is capable of fast-tracking economic growth and development.
She said the sector is capable of engaging the teeming unemployed youths and giving them sustainable future.
According to her, “The real estate sector, as one of the major components of the Nigerian economy that forms the driving force for the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and large-scale employment generation encompasses manufacturing and service industries including housing, agriculture, manufacturing industry, mining infrastructures and services.
“Undoubtedly this is the most transformative sector of any economy and one of the most effective tools for poverty alleviation and job creation.
READ ALSO My vision is to transform state’s economy – Akintola, AD candidate
Contributing meaningfully towards the vibrant development of the Nigerian economy, the sector is capable if adequately structured, of fast-tracking economic growth and development coupled with high level of massive employment creation thereby creating a better and sustainable future development, “she said.
She however, noted the need to track this economic dynamism and advocacy for policies that will address the many challenges inhibiting this lucrative sector from reaching its full potential.
Obih-Obuah at an event to announce the 7th Edition of Real Estate Unite Summit scheduled to hold on Monday, September 17, 2018, at Eko Hotel, VI, Lagos, said, looking at how the future of the property market will be judged and how to unlock the advantages that abound in the real estate industry, we continue our commitment to help drive the growth of the sector.
She said, “Over the years, Real Estate Unite has gathered different levels of stakeholders, however, this year we would host one of a kind Industry Town Hall Format tagged “ The Conversation Summit”.
Stakeholders in the public and private sectors, industry players, legal practitioners, investors and other individuals alike will gather to engage in robust discussions on the issues that concern them in the sector and to discuss new developments with a view to unlocking a number of these bottlenecks stifling the real estate sector in Nigeria”.
