Tony John, Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has declared that the state government would set out the development blueprint for the rapid growth of the state for the next 50 years.

Governor Wike stated this in when he received the final report of the Rivers State Golden Jubilee Committee at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

He accepted the recommendation of the committee to establish a technical group to develop a working document to enhance the growth of the state.

In the words of Governor Wike, “We will set up a committee for the production of a document to enhance the development of Rivers State in the next 50 years”.

He expressed happiness with the Rivers Golden Jubilee Committee, noting that they executed their mandate creditably and projected state positively during the celebrations in 2017.

“Everybody is happy with the quality of documentation by the committee. The ‘Rivers at 50’ book is a comprehensive document that chronicles the entire celebration.

“My colleagues are very impressed with the ‘Rivers at 50’ book. It touches all sectors of our development. No aspect was left out,” Governor Wike said.

He commended the committee for being the first committee to return unspent funds, a development which under-scored the integrity of members of the group.

“I am very satisfied with the quality of the work of this committee. I didn’t expect anything less in view of the calibre of members”, he said.

Submitting the final report of the State Golden Jubilee Committee, Chairman of the committee, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, said that celebration was a landmark in the history of the state.

He said that the committee was prudent in the expenditure of available funds leading to the return of unspent funds. He noted that the committee was funded through government grant and private donations.

Chief Alabraba said that the committee recognised the need for adequate documentation, hence, it produced Rivers at 50, the Echoes of Golden Jubilee, Golden Jubilee DVDs, Golden Jubilee Commemorative Brochure, Golden Jubilee Award/Honours Brochure, Anniversary Lecture Book and the commemorative stamp.

“The committee recognised the need to adequately document the 50th anniversary activities for posterity. The committee, therefore, sponsored a number of publications and documents”, he said.

The committee’s chairman recommended the establishment of a State Archive, for the keeping of all public records in the state.

He appreciated Rivers people for participating actively in the events that marked the 50th anniversary of the state, which showed the world that Rivers people are united with a common destiny.