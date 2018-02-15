We’ll resist rigging in 2019 –Secondus

• APC cannot win election again –Dickson

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed fear that the 2019 polls could be rigged in favour of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, who stated this in Yenagoa, capital of Bayelsa State, yesterday, shortly after receiving some defectors from the APC, alleged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is behaving like a parastatal of the ruling party, to rig election.

He, however, warned that in 2019, the people will allow their votes to count, to ensure that country is free from the grips of the APC.

“Our fear is that; will INEC play the game regarding the provision of the 1999 Constitution, as amended? Will they not rig elections?

“Our fear is that they are getting ready because they are parastatals of APC to rig election. But, in 2019, nobody can rig election. Come to the people and reconnect. Our votes will count in the next election. It is time to take out this evil, this evil party called APC. They have visited vengeance on this nation. From the North, South, West and East. As Dickson restored Bayelsa, the country will experience happiness and joy”

Secondus, who also announced waiver for all returnees to contest elections in the party, warned state chapters not to bar anybody from joining the party as the party is poised to welcome “very prominent stakeholders of our nation, to come over to the party that would rescue our nation from this challenge of difficulties, hunger, killings, poverty.”

Dickson, in his address, declared that the APC has been weakened and it cannot win any elections, and added that Bayelsans should not allow themselves to be deceived by a party that has not been able to deliver anything to Bayelsans

“Just a word for the other side, for those deceiving people with newspaper articles, who are not on ground; let me call on you to play according to the rules.

“If you are truly on ground and willingly to test your popularity in all elections, mobilise your people and sell what your Federal Government has done for our people. Tell our people in your communities what the federal government has brought to them. Because, what we have put on ground is in every community, it is in every local government for people to see. The young people of this state should not allow themselves to be deceived and misled,” the governor said.

Meanwhile APC Chairman in the state, Mr Joseph Fafi has described as “grand deception” defectors of some members to the PDP.

Fafi, in a swift reaction, yesterday, said APC is more convinced to win the next round of elections in the state because “despite the many months of hardwork travelling from LGA to LGA, wasting tax payers money and promises of gold and silver, they were not able to convince a single stakeholder to dump the APC.”