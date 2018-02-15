The Sun News
Latest
15th February 2018 - Joy Christopher 09053550497
15th February 2018 - APC reconciliation: We’ve major issues in NASS, states – Oyegun
15th February 2018 - Senators fight over election schedule
15th February 2018 - The Sun Award to slain policeman, encouragement –IGP
15th February 2018 - Governors to raise team to interface with NASS on state police
15th February 2018 - We’ll resist rigging in 2019 –Secondus
15th February 2018 - Reps move to bar public officials from medicare abroad
15th February 2018 - Gunmen kill 2 varsity students
15th February 2018 - 156 Boko Haram insurgents killed, 3,475 civilians rescued – Military
15th February 2018 - Don Waney’s CSO, Nana, killed in Rivers
Home / Cover / National / We’ll resist rigging in 2019 –Secondus

We’ll resist rigging in 2019 –Secondus

— 15th February 2018

• APC cannot win election again –Dickson

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed fear that the 2019 polls could be rigged in favour of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, who stated this in Yenagoa, capital of Bayelsa State, yesterday, shortly after receiving some defectors from the APC, alleged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is behaving like a parastatal of the ruling party, to rig election.

He, however, warned that in 2019, the people will allow their votes to count, to ensure that country is free from the grips of the APC.

        “Our fear  is that; will INEC play the game regarding the provision of the 1999 Constitution, as amended? Will            they not rig elections?

“Our fear is that they are getting ready because they are  parastatals of APC to rig election. But, in 2019, nobody can rig election. Come to the people and reconnect. Our votes will count in the next election. It is time to take out this evil, this evil party called APC. They have visited vengeance on this nation. From the North, South, West and East. As Dickson restored Bayelsa, the country will experience happiness and joy”

 Secondus, who also announced waiver  for all returnees to contest elections in the party, warned state chapters not to bar anybody from joining the party as the party is poised to welcome “very prominent stakeholders of our nation, to come over to the party that would rescue our nation from this challenge of difficulties, hunger, killings, poverty.”

 Dickson, in his address, declared that the APC has been weakened and it cannot win any elections, and added that Bayelsans should not allow themselves to be deceived by a party that has not been able to deliver anything to Bayelsans

“Just a word for the other side, for those deceiving people with newspaper articles, who are not on ground; let me call on you to play according to the rules.

“If you are truly on ground and willingly to test your popularity in all elections, mobilise your people and sell what your Federal Government has done for our people. Tell our people in your communities what the federal government has brought to them. Because, what we have put on ground is in every community, it is in every local government for people to see. The young people of this state should not allow themselves to be deceived and misled,” the governor said.

 Meanwhile APC Chairman in the state, Mr Joseph Fafi has described as “grand deception” defectors of some members to the PDP.

 Fafi, in a swift reaction, yesterday, said APC is more convinced to win the next round of elections in the state because “despite the many months of hardwork travelling from LGA to LGA, wasting tax payers money and promises of gold and silver, they were not able to convince a  single stakeholder to dump the APC.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Kabiyeze 15th February 2018 at 4:42 am
    Reply

    Is it by mouth that you will resist rigging? Do we not have PDP in Kano State? How did you resist the rigging in the just conluded Council election which might be a child’s play with what to expect in 2019 if not successfully challenged now. How are you going to counter child voting where children clearly seen to be under aged were pushed out to multiply thumb print. I learnt that INEC register was used in that Election. If true, then it means that those children were issued PVC, and possibly new children and babies born since 2015 are being issued PVC. That means that Kano may post up to 4million votes in 2019, Borno up to 3.5million etc. If PDP and other parties are serious, they should ensure that similar registration criteria by INEC is used used across boards, so that all the children in all geopolitical zones are registered and issued PVCs or get all get all registration irregularities rectified now as this is a massively concluded rigging. If this child and multiple voting is allowed in some regions and not in all regions then Buhari returning with wider margin than 2015 result is already guarantee’s. Then the next rigging, Vote Buying as was successfully experimented in the last Anambra election result. If INEC continues to allow it, it will enable an unpopular candidate secure 25% of votes in states where normally he will not get 5%, and those states would count for him to secure the needed 25% in 2/3 stated to avoid possible run-off election.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

APC reconciliation: We’ve major issues in NASS, states – Oyegun

— 15th February 2018

•Tinubu laments party’s loss of goodwill Romanus Ugwu, Abuja National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has admitted the party has a lot of issues to resolve within the ranks of its members in the National Assembly, Benue, Kano, Kogi states, among others. Welcoming APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,…

  • Senators fight over election schedule

    — 15th February 2018

    •Buhari’s loyalists stage walk out, reject conference report Fred Itua, Abuja  The  proposed amendment of election sequence by the National Assembly caused uproar on the floor of the Senate yesterday. Senators loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari and President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, disagreed sharply over the issue. The House of Representatives had in its…

  • The Sun Award to slain policeman, encouragement –IGP

    — 15th February 2018

    THE Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has praised The Sun for picking Sergeant Chukwudi Iboko, a policeman killed in Owerri, Imo State capital while trying to prevent a bank robbery, as winner of the Nigerian Hero Award 2017, describing the gesture as a special encouragement for the police. Speaking in Abuja, when a delegation visited to present…

  • Governors to raise team to interface with NASS on state police

    — 15th February 2018

    Juliana  Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) has resolved to nominate a team to interface with National Assembly over the creation of State Police. The governors took the decision during their meeting yesterday at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. At the close of a two-day summit on national security organised by the Senate,…

  • We’ll resist rigging in 2019 –Secondus

    — 15th February 2018

    • APC cannot win election again –Dickson Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed fear that the 2019 polls could be rigged in favour of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC). PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, who stated this in Yenagoa, capital of Bayelsa State, yesterday, shortly after receiving some defectors…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share