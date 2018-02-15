We’ll resist rigging in 2019 –Secondus

• APC cannot win election again –Dickson
Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed fear that the 2019 polls could be rigged in favour of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).
PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, who stated this in Yenagoa, capital of Bayelsa State, yesterday, shortly after receiving some defectors from the APC, alleged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is behaving like a parastatal of the ruling party, to rig election.
He, however, warned that in 2019, the people will allow their votes to count, to ensure that country is free from the grips of the APC.
“Our fear is that; will INEC play the game regarding the provision of the 1999 Constitution, as amended? Will they not rig elections?
“Our fear is that they are getting ready because they are parastatals of APC to rig election. But, in 2019, nobody can rig election. Come to the people and reconnect. Our votes will count in the next election. It is time to take out this evil, this evil party called APC. They have visited vengeance on this nation. From the North, South, West and East. As Dickson restored Bayelsa, the country will experience happiness and joy”
Secondus, who also announced waiver for all returnees to contest elections in the party, warned state chapters not to bar anybody from joining the party as the party is poised to welcome “very prominent stakeholders of our nation, to come over to the party that would rescue our nation from this challenge of difficulties, hunger, killings, poverty.”
Dickson, in his address, declared that the APC has been weakened and it cannot win any elections, and added that Bayelsans should not allow themselves to be deceived by a party that has not been able to deliver anything to Bayelsans
“Just a word for the other side, for those deceiving people with newspaper articles, who are not on ground; let me call on you to play according to the rules.
“If you are truly on ground and willingly to test your popularity in all elections, mobilise your people and sell what your Federal Government has done for our people. Tell our people in your communities what the federal government has brought to them. Because, what we have put on ground is in every community, it is in every local government for people to see. The young people of this state should not allow themselves to be deceived and misled,” the governor said.
Meanwhile APC Chairman in the state, Mr Joseph Fafi has described as “grand deception” defectors of some members to the PDP.
Fafi, in a swift reaction, yesterday, said APC is more convinced to win the next round of elections in the state because “despite the many months of hardwork travelling from LGA to LGA, wasting tax payers money and promises of gold and silver, they were not able to convince a single stakeholder to dump the APC.”
Is it by mouth that you will resist rigging? Do we not have PDP in Kano State? How did you resist the rigging in the just conluded Council election which might be a child’s play with what to expect in 2019 if not successfully challenged now. How are you going to counter child voting where children clearly seen to be under aged were pushed out to multiply thumb print. I learnt that INEC register was used in that Election. If true, then it means that those children were issued PVC, and possibly new children and babies born since 2015 are being issued PVC. That means that Kano may post up to 4million votes in 2019, Borno up to 3.5million etc. If PDP and other parties are serious, they should ensure that similar registration criteria by INEC is used used across boards, so that all the children in all geopolitical zones are registered and issued PVCs or get all get all registration irregularities rectified now as this is a massively concluded rigging. If this child and multiple voting is allowed in some regions and not in all regions then Buhari returning with wider margin than 2015 result is already guarantee’s. Then the next rigging, Vote Buying as was successfully experimented in the last Anambra election result. If INEC continues to allow it, it will enable an unpopular candidate secure 25% of votes in states where normally he will not get 5%, and those states would count for him to secure the needed 25% in 2/3 stated to avoid possible run-off election.