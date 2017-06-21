The Sun News
Home / National / We’ll resist NLNG Bill amendment – Wike

We’ll resist NLNG Bill amendment – Wike

— 21st June 2017

…Vows to defend Rivers economy

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that the state government would join forces with other South-South governors to stop the amendment of Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited Bill.

Also, Governor Wike has declared that his administration would defend the economy of the state and the South-South geo-political zone.

The governor  also stated that agitations in the South-South had remained rife, because  the authorities  concerned had ignored  the geo-political zone, even though the people  produce the wealth that sustains the nation.

Governor Wike made the statements at the Government House, Port Harcourt, during a courtesy visit by the management of the NLNG Limited.

He maintained that the state government would mobilise the  state’s representatives at the National Assembly to ensure that the NLNG  Limited remained in good stead to continue with its operations.

He urged the Federal Government not to allow the amendment of the NLNG Act to sail through at the National Assembly because of the negative multiplier effect it would have on the economy.

He said: “Anything that will affect the economy of Rivers State, we will always fight it. It is about Rivers State “.

The governor commended the management of the NLNG for offering to partner with the Federal Government to construct the all-important Bodo -Bonny Bridge.

“I thank you for the Bodo-Bonny  bridge.  I hope it is not political.  I have always advocated for this important bridge. I thank  the NLNG  for telling the Federal Government that they are willing to put down money for the construction of the bridge “, the governor said.

He pointed out that the people of the South-South geo-political zone always agitated for better investment of their resources in their respective communities  because of the neglect they continue  to suffer.

He said: “A big company like NLNG  Limited generates funds for the country, yet the Bodo-Bonny bridge that will create access to Bonny has not been  constructed.  ”

The governor regretted that the focus of the Federal Government was on the major ethnic groups, saying that because the Hausa and Igbo are involved  in conflict, a national meeting  had been called.

“When it is South-South, Nigeria never called a meeting. But because Arewa has given  a quit notice to the Igbo and Igbo have replied, now we are to sit down and talk. But, when the problem was here, nobody  said sit down and let’s  talk about these people’s problems.

“Those, who are causing this crisis are those who refuse to listen to the yearnings and cries of the people”, Governor Wike said.

He charged  the management of the NLNG  Limited to bring the construction of the Ship Building Dockyard to the state  for the improvement of the economy of Rivers State.

The governor also called on the NLNG  Limited  to act on the agreement it entered with the  State Government for the rehabilitation of schools with the  sum of N4 billion.

Earlier, Managing Director of NLNG Limited, Mr. Tony Attah, appealed to the state government to work with other  stakeholders  to ensure that the NLNG Limited bill was not amended  as it will negatively affect the operation of the company in the international stage.

He said that the NLNG Limited  operated six trains which generate more than 20 million tonnes,  making it the fourth in the global ranking of  LNGs .

Also, he added that  the NLNG Limited was building trains seven and eight, which would take the capacity  of the NLNG to 30 million tonnes and make it third in the world.

He said: “I must say that the train seven and eight, which will be in Rivers State, have the potential to bring more than 18, 000 jobs into the state with up to $20 billion investments  once we take the final decision.”

He said the amendment  of the NLNG Limited Act would lead to loss of international  confidence, which have negative effect on the economy.

“It will be most unfortunate. We believe  that, if this  bill is amended, it will not be  good for NLNG. It will not be good for Rivers State and it will not be good for the oil and gas industry,” he said.

We’ll resist NLNG Bill amendment – Wike

— 21st June 2017

…Vows to defend Rivers economy From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that the state government would join forces with other South-South governors to stop the amendment of Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited Bill. Also, Governor Wike has declared that his administration would defend the economy of the…

  • Boycott Nov. Anambra guber poll, Nnamdi Kanu calls on voters

    — 21st June 2017

    From: OKEY SAMPSON, Aba Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has called on eligible voters in Anambra State to boycott the November 2017 gubernatorial election in state should the Federal Government fail to organize a referendum in the South East to determine the fate of Biafra. Kanu made the call, on…

  • Confab report could hold key to Nigeria’s challenges – Sen. Adeola

    — 21st June 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A Senator representing Lagos West in the National Assembly, Solomon Adeola, has said solutions to Nigeria’s challenges could be contained in various recommendations made in the 2014 National Confab report. He thereby called on the Presidency ,to as a matter of urgency, forward the report to the Senate. Sen. Adeola, who…

  • Group urges FG to include South East in Lagos-Calabar rail project

    — 21st June 2017

    From: Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia The Umuahia Premier club has called on the Federal Government not to exclude the South Eastern part of the country from its planned rail line projects. The group, therefore, urged igbo leaders to join hands with Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe to oppose any  plan that would  ensure that south East was excluded,…

  • Alleged N3.1b fraud: Ex-Gov. Suswam, Okolobia’s trial stalled

    — 21st June 2017

    From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja The absence of a former Commissioner of Finance for Benue State, Omanachi Okolobia, in court, on Wednesday, stalled the trial of the immediate past Governor of the state, Gabriel Suswam, over alleged financial misappropriation‎ before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja. Suswam (1st defendant) and Okolobia, (2nd defendant) were arraigned…

