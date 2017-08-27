We’ll resist Kanu’s re-arrest, MASSOB vows

From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign state of Biafra (MASSOB), Sunday vowed to resist any attempt by the federal government to re-arrest the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other principal leaders of Biafra agitation.

In a release issued by its leader, Uchenna Madu, and National Secretary, Ugwuoke Ibem Ugwuoke, which was made available to newsmen in Abakaliki, the group said that it that the plan cannot work as the entire people of Biafra will fight against such move.

The statement partly read: “This subtle and smart plan of Buhari led Nigeria is a sign of frustration and jittery. These plans will never work as MASSOB and the entire people of Biafra will squarely resist it.

“We warned that no harm should befall Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as he represents the genuine interest of Ndigbo. He is the most celebrated Igbo man today. The introduction of Biafra Security Service is not for any confrontation or violence with security agents. There is no intention or plan to involve violence or arms struggle into Biafra actualization and restoration struggle.

“Even in the face of persecution, blackmails, verbal deceit and political delusions of Hausa/Fulani people, we shall continue to maintain our non violence posture. Biafra spirit can never be intimidated or subjected to mere propaganda or blackmails. Biafra agitators can never be intimidated by threats of arrest and imprisonment” the statement concluded.