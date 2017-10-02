We’ll overcome our challenges – Osinbajo

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured that Nigeria will overcome her challenges and become prosperous in the coming years.

He stated this yesterday at the 2017 Independence Day interdenominational church service held at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, with the theme: “National unity in the bond of peace and love”.

Osinbajo noted that the greatest commandment in the scripture is “love the Lord your God with all your strength and love your Neigbour as yourself.”

He reminded the congregation that the Bible also encourages them to love their enemies. To those who sought revenge, he reminded that “the Lord says vengeance is His.”

He said as salt of the earth, Christians are expected to teach the nation unity, but first, by uniting the body of Christ.

“This is responsibility of all who are followers of the Lord Jesus Christ. Our nation is at a point where we should teach the people the virtues of the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Osinbajo prayed that the nation will blossom and overcome challenges and that the glory of the former days will be nothing to be compared to the glory of the latter days. He declared that the nation will be joyful and prosperous.

In his remarks, former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Godwon (retd), who spoke on behalf of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Head of Interim Government, Ernest Shonekan, saluted Nigerians on the occasion of the country’s 57th anniversary. He urged the people to continue to pray for the peace and unity of Nigeria.

The representative of the Senate President, Senator Shola Adeyeye, said, “Nigeria has been in a mess because we seek the glory of men and not the glory of God.”

He, however, assured that the country will remain in unity despite the current challenges.

He said: “Do not fear for Nigeria has fought for its unity and that unity will remain.”