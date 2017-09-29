We’ll only support Ogun West guber candidate in 2019 – Yewa monarchs

The Sun News
Ahead of the 2019 governorship election in Ogun State, traditional rulers in Yewa-Awori land have vowed to only support and bless a gubernatorial candidate from the Yewa-Awori extraction.

The monarchs, who rued the inability of Ogun West to produce governor since the creation of the state, expressed their readiness to give their all, in order for the zone to break the jinx come 2019.

The traditional rulers, who spoke through the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewa land, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, made these known, on Friday, while playing host to the Speaker of state’s House of Assembly, Suraju Ishola Adekunbi, who paid a courtesy call on the Yewa Traditional Council at its Secretariat in Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The traditional rulers, who declared that Speaker Adekunbi himself has the experience and wherewithal to occupy the number one position in the state, urged other aspirants vying for the gubernatorial position in the state, to shun hooliganism, hate speech and other acts inimical to the progress of the state.

Speaking further, Oba Olugbenle observed that the Speaker, having presided over the state’s House of Assembly, which he termed “most peaceful” in the country, if given the opportunity to govern the state, would consolidate on the existing democratic gains being experienced in the state.

The monarch, however, lauded the Sen. Ibikunle Amosun-led administration for its developmental projects and thanked the governor for his firm support for Ogun West in producing the next governor of the state in 2019.

In his remark, the Speaker lauded the monarchs for their advisory role and supports to the Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s administration in the actualisation of the various people-oriented programmes.

Speaking on his gubernatorial ambition, Adekunbi said he was poised to create a system that would provide basic support for the people through sustainable programmes and infrastructural development.

“I am not a desperate politician, but I am more than resolute and irrevocably committed to the successful development of the state that goes beyond partisan politics, as it is evident in the way the House has been conducting its affairs under my watch”, Adekunbi stated.

Latest

