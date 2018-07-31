We’ll not cede Kwara APC to double agents – Lai Mohammed

– The Sun News
Layi Olanrewaju,  Ilorin

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said that the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Kwara State, would not cede the control and leadership of the party in the state to double agents.

In a statement issued, in Ilorin, on Monday, Alhaji Mohammed said that the decision to have a new set of executives at all levels was to produce new executives that would move the party forward in the state.

His words, “The plan was concretised this past weekend when the stakeholders’ meeting resolved, among others, that the current executive committee of the APC in Kwara should be dissolved and a new congress organised at all levels to produce a new set of party executives.”

Mohammed, who was reacting to the press conference addressed, in Ilorin, same Monday, by APC Kwara South senatorial chairman, Alhaji Jimoh Balogun, on his call for the dissolution of all executives of APC at all levels in the state being led by Alhaji Isola Balogun-Fulani, said that “there is no going back on the move so as to move APC forward in Kwara state”.

READ ALSO: NWC dissolves APC Kwara party exco

On questioning of his APC membership in Kwara State, Mohammed said, “The issue of my membership of the APC, as well as my contributions to the growth of the party in Kwara and indeed in Nigeria as a whole, is settled and not subject to any contestation.

“For those who may be engaging in mischief over this, the massive turnout of APC members and supporters to welcome me, during my trip home this past weekend for a stakeholders’ consultative meeting should serve as ample confirmation.

“The truth is that those who are making this allegation are the ones who need to validate their membership of our great party, since they have left no one in any doubt about their status as ‘double agents.

“Alhaji Balogun is one of the three Kwara Senatorial chairmen who recently called on their leader to take them out of the APC.

“As far as our members are concerned, these Janus-faced people are just waiting to crash the APC in Kwara before they escape to the other side.

READ ALSO: APC defections: Power play in a broken family

“What has rattled them so much, however, is our decision not to allow them to actualise their nefarious plan.

“The stakeholders also want those who got various appointments under the pretext of being APC members to resign immediately or be fired.

“Now that the wheat has been separated from the chaff, APC members and supporters in Kwara are determined to strengthen the party, open its doors to hordes of those willing to join and reposition it ahead of the 2019 general elections, with a view to delivering the state to President Muhammadu Buhari. On this, there is no going back,” he minister said.

 

Latest

