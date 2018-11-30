Acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu said the agency would monitor campaign funds donated to political parties for the 2019 elections as well as donors’ identities. He said this on Wednesday while presenting a paper at a one-day retreat for the 36 state governors and key election stakeholders.

Represented by Olanipekun Olukoyede, his chief of staff, the EFCC chairman said the agency would not allow public funds to be diverted to fund political campaigns. He said politicians are required to keep proper records of all donations received by them, including the identities of the donors and be ready to show relevant security agencies at the end of the election.

“We shall keenly monitor the financial affairs of political parties to ensure that the use of public funds to finance political parties and prosecute campaigns at all levels of government is checked.

“To minimise corruption and the use of public funds to fund political parties and finance elections, there is need for greater effectiveness in enforcing the provisions of the various electoral laws in Nigeria, especially as it relates to penalties upon breach of their provisions.

“Political parties should be required to keep proper records of all incomes, contributions and expenditure, and to open their books for inspection by relevant security agencies after every electioneering cycle.

“In addition, politicians prosecuting campaigns must be required to keep proper records of all donations received by them, including the identities of the donors; and to turn their books over to relevant security agencies, and to INEC for inspection after every electioneering cycle, including the costs of litigations arising from the elections and the source of funding for the litigations.

“We do not have the manpower and other resources to confront this hydra headed monster alone. I implore fellow Nigerians to share credible intelligence with the commission on the activities of criminal politicians, so that our tasks can be made easier,” he said.

Magu said anytime money is diverted by an administration to fund an election campaign, it is money being appropriated for health, security, education, road construction, personnel costs and other amenities for the citizens.