We’ll mobilise voters for Obaze- Adimachukwu, PDP chieftain

By Brown Chimezie

With few weeks to the November 18 Anambra State governorship election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Benin Republic, Chief Innocent Adimachukwu (Ochendo) has declared that Anambra PDP members in Benin Republic will vote massively for PDP governorship candidate, Mr. Oseloka Obaze.

In a statement made available to Daily Sun, the Ukpor Nnewi born politician and coordinator of Transformation Agenda (TAN) in 2015 general election said he has mobilised Anambrarians in Benin Republic to support Obaze whom he described as a game changer in Anambra politics.

According to him, for a long time, Anambra people have wallowed in a state of backwardness and retrogression caused by the APGA led government. He said it was time for the people to break free by making the right choice.

While urging them to vote wisely, Adimachukwu declared that Oseloka a former Secretary to Anambra State Government (SSG) and astute diplomat has the required credential to move the state forward. “ Obaze is a tested and trusted career diplomat with international exposure haven served with the United Nations. His wealth of experience would take Anambra to a greater height.”

On his ability to effectively mobilise Anambrarians in Benin and other West African Francophone countries for Obaze, Adimachukwu popularly known as Ochendo said he has done something greater than that before. He said during the 2015 general election, He was able to mobilize electorates from Benin “If I can do that for Jonathan in 2015, then I will even do more for my own brother Obaze”

Further, Adimachukwu explained that Obaze has a rich CV that could intimidate his opponents. ‘When you consider his academic qualifications, you will note that he certainly had upper hands over other candidates, he said.