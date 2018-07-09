We’ll investigate Adeosun’s exemption certificate, says NYSC

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said that though the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, applied for an Exemption Certificate, it would, however, investigate the origin of the purported one in question.

The Finance Minister has been linked with multiple forgery including an NYSC Exemption Certificate.

In a statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations of NYSC, Mrs Adeyemi Adenike, the service however failed to confirm the authenticity of the certificate it issued the embattled minister.

Titled “Re-Exemption Certificate of the Hon Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun”, the statement from the NYSC management read: “Our attention has been drawn to the issue of the alleged forgery of an NYSC Exemption Certificate by the Honorable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun.”

“Checking our records, Mrs. Adeosun did apply for an Exemption Certificate. We shall investigate the origin of the purported Exemption Certificate in question,” the statement read.