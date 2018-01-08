The Sun News
Latest
8th January 2018 - We’ll get you, Buratai tells Boko Haram fighters
8th January 2018 - MMIA: How moving aircraft’s break-in becomes rehearsal for hijack or terrorism
8th January 2018 - We’ve right strategies to reduce debts on our balance sheet –Ndegwa, MD/CEO, Guinness Nigeria Plc
8th January 2018 - Rabbit urine, poo make good business sense
8th January 2018 - What you should know before venturing into farming
8th January 2018 - New roadmap launched to help Nigerian farmers cope with climate change
8th January 2018 - HABDEIC to train 1,000 organic pineapple farmers in 2018
8th January 2018 - Lack of forex access affected real sector performance in 2017 –LCCI
8th January 2018 - 55,000 youths to benefit from Edo agripreneur programme
8th January 2018 - Smile to the bank in 2018 producing Yoghurt drink
Home / Cover / National / We’ll get you, Buratai tells Boko Haram fighters

We’ll get you, Buratai tells Boko Haram fighters

— 8th January 2018

By Job Osazuwa

The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, has said the days of the rump of Boko Haram are numbered, in spite of occasional attacks of Nigerian targets.
Buratai gave the assurance when he addressed troops of the 8 Division at Monguno, headquarters of Monguno Local Government Area of Borno State, yesterday.
The army chief charged the troops to stablilise their area of operation and finally overcome the Boko Haram challenge in the country.
“We must remain here to stabilise it. You all know that we have some few attacks here and there by the same elements – Boko Haram, but, I assure you that their days are numbered.
“With your efforts, with your determination, we will finally overcome the Boko Haram challenge.”
Buratai said the creation of the 8 Division was a “major strategic decision’’ which has helped in addressing the challenge of Boko Haram insurgency.
“I want to say that this division has lived up to its expectation of containing the Boko Haram challenge in this part of the country.
“What remains is for us to continue to stabilise and continue to operate, to prevent any element that may raise their heads in the future.
“This part of the country, or, this part of the region, especially the Lake Chad region, has always been volatile. That was why members of the Lake Chad Commission created the Multinational Joint Task Force.
“So, we will see ourselves performing similar duties; even after the final clearance of Boko Hartam terrorists,” said Buratai.
He also warned the troops to refrain from all acts of indiscipline and that those caught trading and extorting civilians would be dealt with, according to the law.
“Issues of indiscipline must also be checked within the division.
“As the people here gradually return to their communities, return to their businesses, they should be allowed to do their businesses freely, without any interference.
“Report of extortion or soldiers engaging themselves in trading activities with the people here must be resisted.
“We do not want any distraction. Trading in fish or cattle, if anyone – soldier, is caught, he is going to be dealt with according to the law. “You are here to maintain the peace, you are here to perform your duties as soldiers; you are here not to trade or do any other business.
“Very soon, those who are in the Internally Displaced Camps will go back to their homes and re-establish themselves and economic activities will increase. Do not fall into that temptation to be involved (in trading).”

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

We’ll get you, Buratai tells Boko Haram fighters

— 8th January 2018

By Job Osazuwa The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, has said the days of the rump of Boko Haram are numbered, in spite of occasional attacks of Nigerian targets. Buratai gave the assurance when he addressed troops of the 8 Division at Monguno, headquarters of Monguno Local Government Area of Borno State, yesterday. The…

  • MMIA: How moving aircraft’s break-in becomes rehearsal for hijack or terrorism

    — 8th January 2018

    By Louis Ibah “The rise in aircraft break-in at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, may be a dress rehearsal by terrorists for plane hijack or blow-up. In this age, a wanderer who gains access into the airside of the airport and burgles moving aircraft, or who gets into baggage compartments while an aircraft…

  • We’ve right strategies to reduce debts on our balance sheet –Ndegwa, MD/CEO, Guinness Nigeria Plc

    — 8th January 2018

    By Chinenye Anuforo and Chinwendu Obienyi As the country is officially out of recession, it is yet to reflect in the purchasing power of consumers. According to Mr. Peter Ndegwa, the Managing Director of Guinness Nigeria Plc, prices of commodities are still going up “as we can see consumers holding back on spending, reducing frequency…

  • Rabbit urine, poo make good business sense

    — 8th January 2018

    Stories by Steve Agbota [email protected] 08033302331 For as many of low scale entrepreneurs looking for ways to invest their little capital in 2018, commercial rabbit farming is the right venture because it requires relatively less capital. Potential investors or farmers will get back their investment within a very short period, as rabbitry is a highly…

  • What you should know before venturing into farming

    — 8th January 2018

    Before venturing into farming in Nigeria, there are something intending farmers need to know. Intending farmers have to be prepared because starting a farm requires so much more than the knowledge of how to grow crops. Below are the tips on how to start a farm in Nigeria. Research: It is advisable for intending farmers…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share