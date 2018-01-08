We’ll get you, Buratai tells Boko Haram fighters

By Job Osazuwa

The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, has said the days of the rump of Boko Haram are numbered, in spite of occasional attacks of Nigerian targets.

Buratai gave the assurance when he addressed troops of the 8 Division at Monguno, headquarters of Monguno Local Government Area of Borno State, yesterday.

The army chief charged the troops to stablilise their area of operation and finally overcome the Boko Haram challenge in the country.

“We must remain here to stabilise it. You all know that we have some few attacks here and there by the same elements – Boko Haram, but, I assure you that their days are numbered.

“With your efforts, with your determination, we will finally overcome the Boko Haram challenge.”

Buratai said the creation of the 8 Division was a “major strategic decision’’ which has helped in addressing the challenge of Boko Haram insurgency.

“I want to say that this division has lived up to its expectation of containing the Boko Haram challenge in this part of the country.

“What remains is for us to continue to stabilise and continue to operate, to prevent any element that may raise their heads in the future.

“This part of the country, or, this part of the region, especially the Lake Chad region, has always been volatile. That was why members of the Lake Chad Commission created the Multinational Joint Task Force.

“So, we will see ourselves performing similar duties; even after the final clearance of Boko Hartam terrorists,” said Buratai.

He also warned the troops to refrain from all acts of indiscipline and that those caught trading and extorting civilians would be dealt with, according to the law.

“Issues of indiscipline must also be checked within the division.

“As the people here gradually return to their communities, return to their businesses, they should be allowed to do their businesses freely, without any interference.

“Report of extortion or soldiers engaging themselves in trading activities with the people here must be resisted.

“We do not want any distraction. Trading in fish or cattle, if anyone – soldier, is caught, he is going to be dealt with according to the law. “You are here to maintain the peace, you are here to perform your duties as soldiers; you are here not to trade or do any other business.

“Very soon, those who are in the Internally Displaced Camps will go back to their homes and re-establish themselves and economic activities will increase. Do not fall into that temptation to be involved (in trading).”