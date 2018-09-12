We’ll end all inter, intra-state boundary disputes in Ebonyi soon – Mrs. Kalu— 12th September 2018
Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki
A board member representing South East in the National Boundary Commission (NBC), Mrs. Ugonna Uzor Kalu, on Tuesday, said that she would do everything within her powers to ensure that inter and intra boundary disputes in Ebonyi State are resolved soonest.
She vowed that she would not leave any stone unturned to ensure that series of boundary disputes involving some communities in Ebonyi State and some others in their neighbouring states resolved amicably.
Mrs. Kalu made the avowal when she paid a courtesy call on Governor David Umahi at the Exco Chambers of Government House, in Abakaliki, the state capital, to intimate him on her visions and work plans as they affect the state.
Mrs. Kalu disclosed that she would meet with all relevant stakeholders in the state to devise strategy to actualise her targets noting, however, that the visit was to enable the board have appropriate insight on inter/intra boundary disputes in the state and chart a course towards solving them even as she commended Governor Umahi for various efforts at settling all the boundary crises in the state.
READ ALSO: Gas explosion: Ortom, ACF condole with Nasarawa
According to her, “This visit is geared at having a brief meeting with the state committee to enable me have appropriate insight about the inter/intra boundary dispute in our respective communities in Ebonyi State and create a chart for problem solving strategy that will take into consideration all interest involved in the dispute to achieve an acceptable resolution especially my initiative on traditional strategy; engaging its major actors, exploiting other alternative dispute resolution method.
“Your Excellency Sir, ensuring that I also always give adequate presentation of our needs in the subsequent board meetings having the knowledge that the major causes of boundary dispute is forest reserve and farm settlement in order to achieve some alternative dispute resolution machineries and strategies, we also demand for your full support.
“It is our delight to inform you that we will be organising occasional programmes geared at creating enabling environment for peace and conflict resolution in our communities in Ebonyi State in collaboration with stakeholders like Ohanaeze Ndigbo, traditional rulers, youth leaders, women societies, religious organisations and dispute experts”, she added.
Responding, Governor Umahi congratulated Mrs. Kalu and urged her to use her good offices to resolve all the boundary crises involving some states in the South East and their neighbours.
