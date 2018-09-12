– The Sun News
Latest
12th September 2018 - We’ll end all inter, intra-state boundary disputes in Ebonyi soon – Mrs. Kalu
12th September 2018 - Pregnant woman, 7 others perish in Niger boat mishap
12th September 2018 - 2019: INEC, security agencies to arrest vote buyers, sellers
12th September 2018 - JUST IN: I’ll make myself available to you for questioning – Fayose writes EFCC
12th September 2018 - 13 ships arrive Lagos ports with petrol, other goods
12th September 2018 - Direct primaries desirable but not practicable in Borno – Shettima
12th September 2018 - NYG: Aiyenugba shines as Kwara claims gold in football
12th September 2018 - Gov Ambode pledges support for voluntary youth associations
12th September 2018 - GITEX 2018: NITDA receives 407 start-up applications for sponsorship
12th September 2018 - Man climbs 50-metre mast near Aso Rock Villa to protest bad governance
Home / National / We’ll end all inter, intra-state boundary disputes in Ebonyi soon – Mrs. Kalu
BOUNDARY DISPUTES

We’ll end all inter, intra-state boundary disputes in Ebonyi soon – Mrs. Kalu

— 12th September 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

A board member representing South East in the National Boundary Commission (NBC), Mrs. Ugonna Uzor Kalu, on Tuesday, said that she would do everything within her powers to ensure that inter and intra boundary disputes in Ebonyi State are resolved soonest.

She vowed that she would not leave any stone unturned to ensure that series of boundary disputes involving some communities in Ebonyi State and some others in their neighbouring states resolved amicably.

Mrs. Kalu made the avowal when she paid a courtesy call on Governor David Umahi at the Exco Chambers of Government House, in Abakaliki, the state capital, to intimate him on her visions and work plans as they affect the state.

Mrs. Kalu disclosed that she would meet with all relevant stakeholders in the state to devise strategy to actualise her targets noting, however, that the visit was to enable the board have appropriate insight on inter/intra boundary disputes in the state and chart a course towards solving them even as she commended Governor Umahi for various efforts at settling all the boundary crises in the state.

READ ALSO: Gas explosion: Ortom, ACF condole with Nasarawa

According to her, “This visit is geared at having a brief meeting with the state committee to enable me have appropriate insight about the inter/intra boundary dispute in our respective communities in Ebonyi State and create a chart for problem solving strategy that will take into consideration all interest involved in the dispute to achieve an acceptable resolution especially my initiative on traditional strategy; engaging its major actors, exploiting other alternative dispute resolution method.

“Your Excellency Sir, ensuring that I also always give adequate presentation of our needs in the subsequent board meetings having the knowledge that the major causes of boundary dispute is forest reserve and farm settlement in order to achieve some alternative dispute resolution machineries and strategies, we also demand for your full support.

“It is our delight to inform you that we will be organising occasional programmes geared at creating enabling environment for peace and conflict resolution in our communities in Ebonyi State in collaboration with stakeholders like Ohanaeze Ndigbo, traditional rulers, youth leaders, women societies, religious organisations and dispute experts”, she added.

Responding, Governor Umahi congratulated Mrs. Kalu and urged her to use her good offices to resolve all the boundary crises involving some states in the South East and their neighbours.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DEPORTATION

FG orders immediate deportation of 36 Indians, 2 Korean nationals

— 12th September 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Federal Government has approved the immediate deportation of 36 Indians and two Democratic People’s Republic of Korea nationals that reportedly gained entrance into the country with fake visas and counterfeit Immigration stamps, with immediate effect. The statement from the Permanent Secretary, Mohammed Bello Umar, read that the Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen….

  • BOUNDARY DISPUTES

    We’ll end all inter, intra-state boundary disputes in Ebonyi soon – Mrs. Kalu

    — 12th September 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki A board member representing South East in the National Boundary Commission (NBC), Mrs. Ugonna Uzor Kalu, on Tuesday, said that she would do everything within her powers to ensure that inter and intra boundary disputes in Ebonyi State are resolved soonest. She vowed that she would not leave any stone unturned to…

  • BOAT

    Pregnant woman, 7 others perish in Niger boat mishap

    — 12th September 2018

    John Adams, Minna Tragedy struck, on Monday, in Shata Sabon, a riverine community, in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, as a pregnant woman, identified as Ramatu Mamman, her two-year-old son, Saminu, and seven others persons perished in boat mishap. Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhjai Ahmed Inga, who…

  • VOTE BUYING

    2019: INEC, security agencies to arrest vote buyers, sellers

    — 12th September 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the leadership of the security agencies in the country have resolved to arrest and prosecute anybody found culpable of vote buying and selling ahead of the Osun State governorship and 2019 general elections. Rising from a meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security,…

  • FAYOSE

    JUST IN: I’ll make myself available to you for questioning – Fayose writes EFCC

    — 12th September 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has written to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to inform the Agency that he will make himself available for questioning on Tuesday, October 16, 2018. In the letter personally signed by Governor Fayose, he stated that he was informing the Agency of his decision…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share