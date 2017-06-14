We’ll crush enemies of govt’s agric policy – Edo dep. gov.

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has expressed the state government’s resolve to crush any person or group of persons that poses threat to undermine its agricultural revolution policy.

Shaibu made the vow at Elele- Uzairue in Estako West council, while addressing elders and people of the agrarian community over the brutal murder of a pregnant woman and mother of seven, Mrs. Magdalene Wilson Tunner by armed men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

The deputy governor says, “In line with government policy to get the country out of recession, the way to go is to revive the agric sector and the present administration in Edo State under Godwin Obaseki has keyed into that policy and anyone that wants to thwart the efforts of government will be crushed.

He also charged the various communities across the State to strengthen their vigilante groups and synergies with law enforcement agencies so as to curtail the menace of killer Fulani herdsmen.” I want to assure our people that as a government, we are doing all that is necessary to ensure security of lives and property across the state”.

The herdsmen also inflicted severe injuries on the neck of the widower, Mr. Bartholomew Wilson Tunner, in his attempt to rescue his wife from the brutal attack. The widower is believed to be recuperating at a private hospital in Auchi.

Shuaibu also visited the traditional ruler of the community, Chief Saidu Zebiri, assuring him that no stone would be left unturned in fishing out the perpetrators of the dastardly act, adding that the community should be at alert and be wary of people they keep as friends, urging them not to hesitate to report any strange person in their midst to law enforcement agencies

Meanwhile, 24 suspects have been arrested over the attack and are now “chatting” with security agencies in the State.