We’ll continue to support initiatives to boost Agric sector – Ortom— 10th July 2018
Rose Ejembi, Makurdi
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has restated his administration’s commitment to continue to support initiatives aimed at invigorating the agricultural sector for the overall economic and social development of the state.
The governor stated this while declaring open the 5th International Conference on Africa’s Indigenous Stimulants/Medicinal Plants with the theme ‘Indigenous Stimulants/Medicinal Plants: Wealth Creation and Investment Opportunities’, in Makurdi, on Monday.
Governor Ortom stated that the decision to hold the Conference (ICAIS-S) in Benue State was important because it would generate and increase significant awareness across several sectors including the economic sector, research organisations, Africa’s Agricultural Sector, Pharmaceutical firms, Specialised Public Sector, International Organisations, African Diplomatic Missions, crop growers, and end-users.
“It will also aid commerce on the economic value, benefits, advantages and wealth creation aspects of the indigenous stimulants to create and enhance value-chain attract foreign investments, drive export and boost the economy;
While also expressing the determination of his administration to partner with and accept investors in the state, Governor Ortom said, “We have completed arrangements with the National Office of Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project 3 for participation to enhance the development and construction of 347 kilometres of Rural Roads at the cost of $39,442,941.4.
“This is intended to ease the movement of farm produce across the State for the benefit of our rural farmers. The State Government is to pay the Counterpart Fund of $2,600,000, an equivalent of N938 million for which we have concluded arrangements to off-set.
Earlier in his presentation on indigenous stimulants against incurable diseases, President of the Order of Pharmacists of Benin Republic, Dr. Henri Charles Ainadou, harped on the need to adopt the use of natural herbs and medicines for the treatment of all health challenges.
