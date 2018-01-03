We’ll capture Lagos in 2019 –PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said it will capture Lagos in the 2019 governorship election.

The party’s Publicity Secretary in the state, Taofeek Gani, made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, yesterday.

“We will shock the All Progressives Congress (APC) by winning next year’s governorship election in Lagos,’’ Gani said.

He insisted 2019 will be the beginning of the end of the APC-led administration in the state.

Gani said the party hasmapped out strategies to unseat the ruling party, and added: “With the new spirit in PDP in Lagos, we are sure of winning in 2019.’’

He described the performance of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode as ‘dismal,’ and claimed that “Lagosians are eagerly waiting for the PDP to take over and deliver purposeful leadership. We will shock the APC in 2019, take my words! We already have lots of novel ideas to wrestle them from power.

“For now, we will keep our strategies sealed; when the game starts, we will unleash them.

“Ambode has failed in purposeful governance, what we see is propaganda and project planet, the people desire change, which is PDP.”

He added that the party has successfully resolved its internal crisis and is working assiduously to ensure a successful primary in the state.

Gani described recent media reports on the defection of 1,500 PDP members to the APC in the state as mere propaganda.

“It is laughable to hear that 1,500 PDP members decamped to APC in Oshodi, this is outrageous propaganda.

“I am from Oshodi-Isolo, and the area remains the stronghold of the PDP. We won all the legislative and governorship elections in that area, during the 2015 general election, despite the fact that the APC state chairman is from there,’’ he said.

He also said the party will embark on aggressive membership drive, this year, to position itself for victory.