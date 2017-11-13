We’ll boycott, not disrupt election  -IPOB

From Chinelo Obogo

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has refuted reports that it plans on disrupting the forthcoming election in the state.

In a statement signed by the group’s publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, it slammed the leadership of Ohanaze Ndigbo and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), accusing them of being behind the reports that IPOB planned to disrupt the elctions.

“We wish to state for the purpose of clarity that we are boycotting the elections and we want to state that the unfounded allegations about IPOB intending to disrupt the polls as peddled by Ohaneze Ndigbo and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are not only baseless but completely false.What the good people of Anambra State should watch out for is the well known rigging antics of INEC.

“We insist on total boycott of all elections because voting in Anambra or any other elections in Nigeria is an exercise in futility since Aso Rock has already decided who they want sworn in as Anambra governor despite the words of free and fair elections emanating from APC praise singers in the South East. Risking one’s life to go and vote on Saturday, with trigger happy soldiers looking for a Biafran to kill, is a risky adventure not worth undertaken by any sane person.

“We hereby warn all commercial vehicle operators to please stay away from Anambra State starting from the evening of the 17th of November because any vehicle seen will be regarded as hostile and working to subvert the will of the people. We are fully aware that some security agents have been brought into the state to facilitate the rigging of the election and any one seen on the road will be considered a threat to their plans. Therefore, we advise every body to stay in doors and to desist from driving through the state from 5pm on Friday the 17th of November to 6pm on Saturday the 18th,”the statement read.