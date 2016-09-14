We’ll be putting out a recovery plan, Saraki assures on Recession

(By Layi Olanrewaju – ILORIN)

Senate President Bukola Saraki has said that the time for trading blames for the country’s recession was over, and that political leaders should come together to find solutions.

Saraki, at an interactive press briefing with media correspondents in Kwara State, said that the Senate on resumption will respond to the economic crisis with a number of measures which would include getting managers of the economy to give an account to the people, making tough recommendations to the President on needed changes, formulating a legislative framework for economic recovery, and wide consultations across the private sector.

He restated his call for a broader and bolder economic plan with input from both legislative and executive arms of government, the private sector, professional groups. All the groups, he said, must work together to put in place interventions that will create more jobs, strengthen the naira, attract more investment into the country, and diversify the economy.

Saraki, who served as a Special Assistant to the President on Budget Matters during the Obasanjo administration and Chairman of Governors Forum said the economy will be the focus of the Senate when it resumes plenary and throughout its remaining session.

“We are going to have an exhaustive and comprehensive debate on fixing the country’s economy when we resume next week. We understand the pains that Nigerians are feeling and we do not take this for granted.

“Additionally, the Senate intends to invite everybody involved in the management of the economy to address the Nigerian people through the parliament on the steps that are being taken to get us out

of this mess. We fully intend to hold all those involved in the economic management of the country accountable. However, we will do so in a manner that is transparent and there will be no cover-up. We will make tough recommendations as necessary.”