Welfare of Nigerians in Guangdong to be addressed, says FG

The Federal Government has said it would address the welfare of Nigerians living in the Guangdong Province of China.

The spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tope Adeleye Elias-Fatile, disclosed the development in a statement issued by the Consulate-General of Nigeria in Guangzhou, China, and made available to Daily Sun, in Abuja.

A meeting towards addressing the concerns of Nigerians in Guangdong Province is scheduled to take place at Soluxe Hotel, Tianhe District, Guangzhou, Guangdong Province.

The town hall meeting will discuss concerns of Nigerians living in the province, their business activities and welfare.

But Elias-Fatile could not confirm at the time of filing this report if the meeting was connected with the reported case of some Nigerians who were recently evicted from hotels in Guangzhou.

READ ALSO: PDP accuses INEC of plans to release unclaimed PVCs to APC

The town hall meeting by the Consul-General of Nigeria in Guangzhou,  Mr Anozie Madaubuchi Cyril, according to government, will go a long way in allaying the various concerns of the community as it affects their daily activities in Guangdong Province in particular and China in general.

“The Consul-General of Nigeria in Guangzhou, China, will host the Nigerian Community in Guangdong Province to a town hall meeting on 24th August, 2018, to discuss their concerns, including business activities and welfare in the province.

“The Consul-General will also brief the Nigerian Community on the outcome of his meeting of 16th August, 2018, with the officials of the Guangdong Province, including the Public Security Bureau, Department of Commerce, Foreign Affairs Office, People’s High Court and Prison Administration Bureau,” the government said .

 

 

